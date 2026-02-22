South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak has suffered a “significant” knee injury, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Saturday. Zenitz also relayed that it is “currently feared he's going to miss at least part of the 2026 season.”

A 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman, Peak transferred to South Carolina in January 2026 after four seasons at NC State Wolfpack football. He was one of the premier offensive tackles available in the transfer portal. He was ranked No. 42 overall in the portal and No. 5 among offensive tackles, according to 247Sports. On3 rated him even higher, listing him as the No. 8 overall transfer and the No. 2 offensive tackle, behind Jordan Seaton, who ultimately signed with LSU Tigers football. Peak was one of eight offensive linemen the Gamecocks added via the portal this cycle.

Over his four college seasons, Peak played in 38 games and started 32 of them. He made 14 starts at left tackle and 18 at right tackle, racking up more than 2,200 offensive snaps over the last three years. In 2025, he started all 13 games at left tackle and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition. He graded as the ACC's second-highest-rated pass blocker at left tackle and led NC State with 50 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns. He also received ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after earning an internally evaluated 100 percent blocking grade against North Carolina, recording nine pancakes and one knockdown in that contest.

In 2024, Peak played in all 13 games, starting 12 regular-season contests at right tackle before shifting to left tackle for the bowl game. He finished second on the team with 54 pancake blocks and was tied as the line's top grader in five games. In 2023, he played in 12 games, starting the final six at right tackle, and produced 32 pancake blocks over the last five games. He redshirted in 2022.

Peak was in line to start opposite Josiah Thompson in 2026, as head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles look to turn things around up front after a disappointing 4-8 season. South Carolina could turn to Zyon Guiles, Armando Nieves, Dayne Arnett, Seth Smith, or Ebubedike Nnabugwu to fill the vacancy ahead of the Sept. 5 opener against Kent State.