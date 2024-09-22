The Los Angeles Sparks did not make the playoffs this season. It was their fourth consecutive year now missing out on the postseason. But the general feeling around the Sparks is something special is brewing. Veteran forward Dearica Hamby was one of the bright spots for the Sparks this season and following the end of the WNBA regular season, she took to social media with an emotional response to the season being over.

“10 seasons!!! This time last year I cried tears flying home after our last game. This year. I cried tears again. Just know they different!!!! Thank you LA. Forever thankful and excited for what we're building,” Hamby posted on social media.

With the season being over, the Sparks hold the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The top pick in the draft is expected to be UConn star Paige Bueckers who plays a position of major need for the Sparks.

The Sparks will also bank on continued development from this season's lottery picks in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. Brink was sidelined since early June following an ACL injury while Jackson was among the WNBA's top rookies.

Dearica Hamby's WNBA future is with the Sparks



Back in June, Hamby signed a one-year contract extension with the Sparks carrying her through the 2025 season. The three-time All-Star just finished up her best individual season in the league and is a candidate for the WNBA's Most Improved Player award.

Hamby appeared in all 40 games for the Sparks this season at a little over 33 minutes per game. She averaged 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds. 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 63.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her points, rebounds and assists were career-highs while her steals tied a career-high.

She was selected to her third All-Star team and ended up surpassing Nneka Ogwumike for the most points in a single season by a Sparks player, as per team PR. She also became only the 11th player in WNBA history to finish in the top 20 league-wide for points, rebounds, assists, steals and field goal percentage.

Hamby was also a member of Team USA's 3×3 squad in women's basketball that ended up winning the bronze medal at the Olympics.

A two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, Hamby was often looked to by the team as one of their leaders on and off the court.