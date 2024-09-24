The Los Angeles Sparks and head coach Curt Miller have parted ways after two seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

“On behalf of our ownership group and franchise, I would like to thank Coach Miller for his passion and commitment to the Sparks organization these past two seasons,” Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman said, per the Sparks team website. “We wish him well moving forward.”

The Sparks stated that their new search for a head coach will begin immediately.

The split comes after a rough 2024 season that saw the Sparks finish 8-32, one game behind the Dallas Wings for the worst record in the WNBA. The midseason injury to star rookie Cameron Brink didn't help matters, and Miller's group finished with the third-worst offense and defense in the league per 100 possessions.

Miller finished 25-55 in two seasons with the Sparks, failing to reach the playoffs in either season. However, he will be one of the hottest names in the WNBA coaching carousel this offseason due to his pedigree. Miller had reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons from 2017-22 as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun, including a trip to the WNBA Finals in 2022.

“I want to thank the entire Sparks organization for the opportunity to lead and help rebuild the franchise,” said Miller, per the team website. “I am proud of the culture created in our locker room and strongly believe the roots have been established for a bright future. The team is now positioned for success, and I wish the players the best heading into the 2025 season.”

The Sparks have a nice crop of young talent that makes the head coaching job an attractive one to potential candidates. Brink was off to a great start to her first season in the WNBA before suffering a torn ACL, and fellow rookie Rickea Jackson was named to the AP All-Rookie team after averaging 13.4 points per game.