When the 2024 WNBA season came to an end, the Los Angeles Sparks had locked in the top odds at the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. But when the draft lottery was held on Sunday, it was the Dallas Wings that grabbed the No. 1 pick. Following the WNBA Draft lottery results, Sparks guard Lexie Brown took to social media to express her confusion over what transpired.

“NO WAY,” Brown exclaimed on social media alongside several laughing emojis. She followed that up with another post saying, “45% chance bro…….”

That 45 percent refers to the odds the Sparks had at getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In comparison, the Wings only had around a 28 percent chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick. They used a little bit of lottery luck to move up, not unlike the Sparks did last season.

For the 2024 WNBA Draft lottery, the Sparks had the third best odds at the No. 1 pick. But instead of drafting at No. 3 where they were slotted, they bumped the Phoenix Mercury and landed at No. 2.

The Sparks ended up selecting Stanford’s Cameron Brink with the No. 2 pick last season. Before suffering a season-ending injury, Brink was on her way to an All-Rookie selection as a dominant defensive presence in the paint.

Lexie Brown’s future with Sparks

The Sparks are hoping that Lexie Brown is able to rejoin the rotation next season after she was limited to only 16 games last season. Brown was battling the effects of Crohn’s, which also caused her to appear in only 12 games during the 2023 season.

Brown signed a contract extension with the Sparks and is one of their veteran protected contracts for the 2025 WNBA season, as per Her Hoop Stats. Before Brown was sidelined during the 2023 season, she was playing at a near All-Star level.

Last season, Brown started in eight of the 16 games she played in at a little over 23 minutes per game. She averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 32.1 percent shooting from the field, 30.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Brown initially joined the Sparks via a sign and trade deal with the Chicago Sky. She was part of the Sky’s 2021 championship team.

Brown originally made the Sparks’ final roster for the 2022 season out of training camp. When she’s been on the court, she’s been an invaluable presence in the backcourt as another ball-handler and a shooting threat. She is also under contract with the Sparks for the 2026 season.