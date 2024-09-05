With each passing day, the Los Angeles Sparks see their playoff hopes slipping away. While they are not yet mathematically eliminated, a loss like Wednesday's 93-86 defeat against the Indiana Fever does not help the Sparks' case at all. Following the game, Sparks veteran guard Odyssey Sims spoke about what went wrong and what the team's mindset going forward has to be.

The Sparks battled throughout the game, on the road against a red-hot Fever team that's only lost one game since the season resumed following the Olympic break. But in the end, like many of the Sparks' losses this season, they were unable to close out the fourth quarter.

“Starting out the game I think we did pretty well. Our spacing was a little congested, we were a little bit on top of each other,” Sims said. “But I think we were solid defensively. It's just the little things with this group. We just got to buy in and will to be better, everybody together as a group. But the biggest thing is staying together. We got another one, quick turnaround on Friday.”

If the Sparks want to make the playoffs still, Friday's game looms large against a free-falling Chicago Sky team that's currently in eighth place in the standings but has lost seven straight. The last time the Sky and the Sparks played against each other was on Aug 17. It resulted in a Sparks loss when they were unable to respond to a Sky surge to start the fourth quarter.

Odyssey Sims has made a difference for the Sparks



When the Sparks signed Odyssey Sims just a few days after the season had resumed, it was hard to imagine that she was a free agent. She was fresh off averaging a little over 17 points per game with the Dallas Wings. What was even more surprising was that she was not on a WNBA roster to begin the season.

Since Sims' arrival in Los Angeles, she's made an immediate impact even if it doesn't necessarily show up in the win/loss column. Sims has fit in seamlessly as the Sparks' starting point guard and has become a vocal leader on the court and in the locker room.

“With any team, when you go to a new team, it takes time to get to know your teammates, gel with them, especially players you've never played with. So I feel like I've got the hang of it as far as knowing the plays, knowing my teammates, knowing where to find them,” Sims said following the loss to the Fever. “Just trying to stay aggressive on the offensive end, play my heart out on defense. . .just trying my best to give as much energy as I can because they feed off of me. Just trying to lead this team and will to win.”

In the seven games prior to Wednesday's clash against the Fever, Sims had been averaging 9.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Against the Fever, she finished with a team-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, two rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Sims recently signed a third 7-day contract with the Sparks meaning once that deal is up, the team either has to sign her for the remainder of the season or cut her.