Gregg Popovich is the winningest head coach in NBA history, as he has done all of his work with the San Antonio Spurs. Popovich stepped down as the head coach of the Spurs and is the president of basketball operations, which means Mitch Johnson is now the lead man in charge.

Johnson took over while Popovich was sidelined with health-related issues this season, and the NBA and the Spurs have made sure to make a correction to the coaching records from this season, according to Tim Reynolds.

“The NBA – working with the Spurs – has adjusted Gregg Popovich's career record, now crediting Mitch Johnson with the 77 games he coached. Pop's new record: 1,390-824, still the most wins in NBA history. Johnson went 32-45 in those 77 games, which no longer count toward Pop,” Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“This isn't unprecedented; a similar situation happened with the Lakers in 1979-80. And it's important to note that the Spurs and the NBA both agreed this is right and fair to both Pop and Mitch,” Reynolds continued.

This was a great move from the NBA, as it gives Johnson his credit for the wins that he led the Spurs to this season, while also not putting a damper on Popovich's record with the losses they accumulated in his absence.

Spurs ready to roll with Mitch Johnson

At the end of the season, players showed belief in Johnson and his ability to lead the group after a rollercoaster season that they dealt with. De'Aaron Fox was traded to the Spurs in the middle of the season, and he had nothing but good things to say about the then-interim, now official head coach.

“I think everybody respects Mitch,” Fox said via Hector Ledesma of Clutch Points. “He's been awesome ever since I've been here. The first day that I got here, we had a short meeting, just us two together. I've had a blast playing for him.”

During Popovich's press conference about stepping down as head coach and becoming the president of basketball ops, he vouched for Johnson.

“Mitch has been in the G League for a few years, behind the bench a few years, on the bench a few years and took over this year and did a fantastic job with circumstances that were very difficult,” Popovich said. “We saw him in action and he was brilliant.”

It will now be up to Johnson to lead a young group full of potential and looking to compete in a crowded Western Conference.