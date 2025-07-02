Oregon football has been on a recruiting tear ever since Dan Lanning was hired as the head coach in Eugene. Lanning has been relentless, and the proof is in the pudding. Oregon vaulted to the top of college football last year and finished the regular season undefeated. They are still killing it on the recruiting trail with one of the best classes of 2026, despite having to shift their priorities in some cases.

The Ducks' latest acquisition was a massive offensive lineman, Tommy Tofi. He is a four-star recruit who chose Oregon football over the Cal Golden Bears. On3's Hayes Fawcett created a graphic announcing his commitment. He is 6-foot-6 inches tall, weighs 340 pounds, and is from the San Francisco area. He should be an immediate help for the Ducks in the trenches.

Tommy Tofi was excitedly quoted in the post, saying, “We Up Da Sco.”

The 2026 Oregon football class is 11th in the country in On3's rankings with 12 total commits. This is also after their 2025 class was ranked fourth, thanks to a combined list of 18 high school commits and 12 transfer portal commits. It was also the best class in a loaded Big Ten conference.

Tofi also discussed how Oregon felt like home on the trail with Rivals' Chad Simmons.

“The culture at Oregon is great. I greatly like the staff and love how Coach Dan Lanning builds the team and program. The way I hear other players talk about him, the staff, and what they are doing is great, too. Coach Lanning is a great coach, and he always welcomes me and my family,” Tofi told Rivals' director of recruiting Chad Simmons.

Dan Lanning has proven that he is relentless as a head coach, whether on the recruiting trail for high school and transfer portal commits or on the field against any number of opponents.

That style benefited Lanning and the Ducks when they beat Ohio State last season. Lanning purposely caused the Ducks to get a 12-men-on-the-field penalty, which helped the Buckeyes run out of time.

The Ducks are set up for success thanks to the combination of Lanning at the helm and Phil Knight as a massive benefactor who has been pumping money into the Oregon program ever since NIL became legal in hopes of seeing a championship for the program.

Tofi comes into a program that has been dominant on the offensive line, thanks to position coach A'lique Terry. Terry was a massive reason that Tofi flipped his commitment from the Golden Bears, and he should be a big help for the program moving forward.