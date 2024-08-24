After three 7-day contracts, the Los Angeles Sparks have officially signed Crystal Dangerfield for the rest of the season, the team announced on Friday. Dangerfield has appeared in seven games for the Sparks.

In her seven games, Dangerfield averages 4.1 points and 2.3 assists in 15.5 minutes per game. Despite the Sparks' challenges with guard play, she has made notable contributions and delivered serviceable performances.

Crystal Dangerfield giving the Los Angeles Sparks quality minutes

Against the Chicago Sky, she scored 11 points and added six assists, then registered nine points and four assists in the subsequent game against the Las Vegas Aces.

With the Sparks struggling at the bottom of the standings and holding a top draft lottery spot, giving Dangerfield a chance following her strong performances is an easy decision.

As the team rebuilds, finding a gem like Dangerfield and helping her regain her form could be a major win. If it doesn’t pan out, the risk is minimal given the team's current situation.

In a crucial game impacting both tanking positions and Paige Bueckers' prospects, the Sparks lost 80-74 to the Washington Mystics.

Despite the defeat, the Sparks might have gained an advantage in their quest for a top draft pick, as the Mystics secured their first win since the Olympic break.

The loss leaves the Sparks tied with the Wings for the league’s worst record. On the plus side, they have pulled three games ahead of Washington in the lottery standings, based on their performance over the past two years.

With 13 games still to play, it's difficult to picture this Sparks team, which has dropped six straight and 14 of their last 16, turning things around enough to close the gap.

Improving under Curt Miller

Under Curt Miller's leadership last season, the Sparks showed some improvement, finishing at 17-23, though they still missed the playoffs. This season, however, the situation has worsened, with LA now at 6-22, tied for the worst record in the league, and less than a month remaining in the regular season.

The LA Sparks, a historically successful team with the resources for championship success, last won a title in 2016 when Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, and Chelsea Gray were all part of the roster.

Since then, the team has faced a decline, posting a 25-43 record over the two seasons before Curt Miller's tenure and failing to make the playoffs.

In Miller's two seasons as head coach, LA has yet to field a fully healthy roster. Last year, Dearica Hamby was returning from childbirth and dealing with the aftermath of a controversial trade from the Aces.

Meanwhile, Lexie Brown had an impressive start to the season, averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game and shooting 41.5% from three-point range. However, her season abruptly ended after just 12 games due to an ongoing struggle with Crohn's disease.

Injury-addled Sparks

This season has continued the trend of player absences, with several key players missing significant time.

Brown is sidelined again, Azura Stevens—who was a major free-agent addition in 2023—returned in July after an extended absence due to an arm injury, and No. 2 draft pick Cameron Brink tore her ACL in June.

Additionally, Aari McDonald and Layshia Clarendon have also missed time.

With Brink's injury, Li Yueru has stepped up as a promising role player for the Sparks. The 6-7 post player, known for her refined footwork around the rim, has showcased her potential in her second WNBA season. Given her performance and growth, Yueru seems poised for a long career in the league.

Sparks head coach Curt Miller remains optimistic about the future, even if progress is slower than anticipated. The Sparks also hold the top odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, which features UConn's Paige Bueckers.