It has not been a good week for Malik Beasley, as he was poised to have a big payday in free agency, but is now under investigation for potential involvement in gambling on the NBA. There have now been several different stories that have come out about Beasley, and the most recent was his dentist taking part of his paycheck from the Pistons earlier in the year, according to Robert Snell of the Detroit News.

“Meanwhile, in January, a Minnesota dentist won a $34,390 default judgment against Beasley, according to court records. The dentist, Hassan Alshehabi of Delicate Smiles, started garnishing Beasley’s paychecks from the Pistons in February, court records show. The debt has not been satisfied, according to court records,” Snell wrote.

Earlier in the week, it had been reported that Beasley had been dealing with money issues before, as he struggled to pay back his former marketing agency.

In the lawsuit, Hazan Sports Management Group claimed that Beasley had “financial issues” and that they had “elected to take a chance and make a substantial investment of time, effort, and resources in a player with known issues (including and especially financial issues)” when they took him as client in November 2023.

The lawsuit claims that Beasley would pay them back here and there and would make vague promises to pay them back, but the partnership was terminated in February 2025.

Malik Beasley's future with Pistons, NBA is uncertain

The Pistons had seemed to be ready to give Beasley a new contract, but with this news coming out, there's a good chance that he won't be back on the team. Since the investigation has been reported, the Pistons have signed both Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, two players who will definitely replace the minutes that Beasley gave them last season.

Beyond the Pistons, Beasley's future in the NBA could be in question, especially if during the investigation, they find out that he was betting on games. The NBA does not allow players to gamble on games, and the most recent incident of that was Jontay Porter, who was banned from the league after it was revealed he was influencing betting outcomes and placing bets on his team.

With all this news surrounding Beasley, no team is going to want to take a chance on him right now, and he's going to have to wait until the dust is settled.