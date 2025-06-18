LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Sparks were dealt a major blow before their Tuesday night game against the Seattle Storm when it was revealed that star guard Kelsey Plum would be sidelined due to a leg injury. Plum was in uniform for the team’s loss against the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend, and was a late scratch for the Storm matchup.

Prior to the Sparks’ game against the Storm, head coach Lynne Roberts provided a brief update on Kelsey Plum’s injury status and when the team might expect her back in the lineup.

“It’s a lower leg issue. She had imaging done Sunday, and at this point we don’t know. One thing about KP is she does rehab and recovery and she’s so tuned into her body. She’ll know when she’s ready to go, and she’s not ready tonight,” Roberts said. “So I don’t know, that’s going to be on her and the medical team to figure out when she’ll be back. Hopefully soon but I really don’t know.”

Plum was acquired by the Sparks in an offseason sign-and-trade that included the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. Amid a few years of rebuilding and top draft picks, the Sparks’ trade for Plum signaled a shift towards immediate results. To this point, Plum has been the star and leader the team has needed, even if their overall record might not quite be what they expected.

The Sparks are currently 4-8 and second to last in the Western Conference standings ahead of the 1-11 Dallas Wings. The team has been hit with a rash of injuries and absences recently in addition to Plum. Cameron Brink has yet to make her 2025 season debut, Julie Allemand is playing at Eurobasket with the Belgium National Team, Rae Burrell is recovering from a leg injury and Odyssey Sims is away from the team due to personal reasons.

To help offset the key absences, the Sparks signed a pair of players to hardship contracts in veteran guard Shey Peddy and third-year guard Grace Berger. Peddy was available for the team’s game against the Lynx over the weekend while Berger was set to make her debut on Tuesday against the Storm.

Despite the Sparks’ inconsistent start to the season, Plum has been as good as advertised. In the 12 games she’s appeared in, she’s been averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 38.4% shooting from the field, 37.4% shooting from the 3-point line and 89% shooting from free-throw line.