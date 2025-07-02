Following an underwhelming 2025 NBA Draft that saw them make minimal roster upgrades, the Golden State Warriors have entered free agency with a clear priority. They want to figure out Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation while finding the wriggle room to make further upgrades for a team that is looking to compete for the championship.

However, Golden State may already have made a couple of crucial errors as we move towards the business end of what has already been an eventful start to free agency. First and foremost, the Warriors lost their veteran center Kevon Looney, who ended up signing with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract.

That, in addition to the lack of perceived movement despite the availability of several stars who can add to the roster, means that the Warriors may already be struggling to keep up with the rest of the Western Conference.

Warriors lose Kevon Looney, may not move for Damian Lillard

While it may not seem like a major loss, Looney's departure hurts the Warriors. In 76 games last season, the three-time NBA champion averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, primarily coming off the bench.

Considering how Draymond Green has continually been used as a backup center, which is not his native position, losing more height in the frontcourt is a tough blow for Golden State. The team has continued to be linked to former Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, but he's receiving interest from a slew of different clubs as well.

If the Warriors can't find a way to bring Horford or another backup big man to replace Looney, this loss will sting even more. Even when considering that, it's clear letting Looney walk has been Golden State's biggest mistake to this point.

Another issue, which isn't as surprising considering their lack of financial flexibility, has been the Warriors' inability to add to their roster. A guy like Damian Lillard, who was stunningly released by the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, would seemingly be a surefire target for the team.

The Bucks decided to stretch Lillard's $113 million contract over five years, and rival teams can easily swoop in to sign him on a cheap deal. On the surface, the Warriors look to be a natural landing spot due to the timeline of the current roster, with guys like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Green all winding towards the end of their careers.

This means that the Warriors could easily help Lillard as he works his way back from a torn Achilles over the 2025-26 season and have a nine-time All-Star playing on a cheap deal for the 2026-27 campaign. It would undoubtedly be a major coup, but to this point, Golden State hasn't exactly made a major push for his signature.

Curry and company will be looking at the front office with concern, considering the Warriors did not return from the draft with stars capable of immediate impact, with both Alex Toohey and Will Richard unlikely to contribute right away. The Warriors need to move quickly to add depth at center, and it's worth noting they may still lose Kuminga in free agency.

Golden State sent a qualifying offer of $7.9 million to Kuminga and is looking to test the player’s market. Since he's a restricted free agent, the Warriors can match any incoming offers he receives. Considering how Kuminga is coming off a mixed season during which he was sometimes sparingly used by head coach Steve Kerr, it remains to be seen what their plans are for him.

When looking at the potential investment in Kuminga, plus the potential targets they have already missed out on (Brook Lopez, Bruce Brown, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, to name a few), it's safe to say that the Warriors have already committed a handful of mistakes early in free agency.