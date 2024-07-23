It has been a long wait for Spawn fans, but Todd McFarlane has a positive update to the movie adaptation, Collider reported.

McFarlane posted a photo of the script on his official Instagram page now bearing the film’s new title, King Spawn.

The script also has the names of its writers: Matt Mixon, Malcolm Spellman and Scott Silver with a credit to McFarlane as creator.

This update comes months after the Canadian comic book creator promised to bring Spawn back to the big screen with or without Hollywood’s help.

Welcome the new Spawn

Now there’s a script and an actor attached to play the lead role: Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. No other actors have been revealed as of yet. In 2022, Oscar nominated screenwriter was hired to pen the script with Spellman and Mixon, with McFarlane set to direct but bowed out in March 2023. Last year, Blumhouse’s Jason Blum announced his intentions to have King Spawn premiere in cinemas in 2024. This could be possible if they start filming soon.

Warner Bros. released a Spawn movie in 1997, based on McFarlane’s comic book character. The film earned $87.8 million worldwide against a reported $40 million budget. Michael Jai White played Spawn, also known as Albert Francis “Al” Simmons. John Leguizamo, Martin Sheen, Theresa Randle, D.B. Sweeney, Miko Hughes and Nicol Williamson were also in the cast.

Almost 20 years after the first movie, McFarlane started talking about doing another movie. This time he was specific about its elements, including the fact that he had an Oscar-winning actor who was interested in playing the character.

Unlike the previous film which leaned into the superhero genre, King Spawn is slated to be a hard-R horror movie, promising more intense story arcs than the original. The upcoming film will also see the titular character forced to take over Hell after its occupant escapes.

King Spawn is one of the spinoff titles launched after the historic 300th issue was published in 2019. When the follow-up 301st issue was released a few months after, Spawn became the longest-running creator owned comic in history. It’s worth mentioning because if you’ve read both Spawn 300 and 301, you may know what to expect with the upcoming movie. Suffice it to say that it most likely will not be the Spawn of the ’90s.

There has been no release date announced yet for King Spawn. The original film is available on Tubi.