The Spawn creator is determined to get a movie made by any means possible.

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane indicates he'll get outside investors involved to help create Spawn movie if Hollywood doesn't budge.

The creator recently discussed his thoughts on a new Spawn movie, Comicbook.com reports.

Todd McFarlane is determined to see Spawn movie come to life soon

McFarlane is committed to proceeding with a new Spawn movie, whatever it takes. He's hoping to work with Blumhouse Productions so that it can receive the traditional Hollywood treatment.

“2024 is gonna be my make or break anyways, right?” the creator said. “Either I'm gonna give Hollywood the best chance to do it and, if not, I've got plenty of outside investors waiting.”

Todd McFarlane says he plans to make his ‘SPAWN’ movie with outside investors if Blumhouse doesn't make it in 2024. (Source: https://t.co/c2x1nKiiiW) pic.twitter.com/fYg0xwoVls — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 3, 2024

He added, “So I'm trying to see if we can make the right deal with the norm of the Hollywood structure. If not, there have been plenty of examples, actually, a couple big ones last year, where people went outside the normal channels and succeeded. And people have done this before with independent movies; you make your movie and you just find a distributor. That one, I could do in a heartbeat.”

“Fingers crossed, I'm gonna give as much of an effort to those that live within the confines of it,” McFarlane continued. “Obviously, Jason Blum is one of the better ones at getting things done. They tell me I get to read the script this month, so the email's going out this week to remind them that they promised me that. Something's gotta happen, something's gonna happen, I just know myself. Something's gonna happen because if I can't figure it out inside, I'll figure it out outside. I just know myself. But, hopefully, we can figure out a deal that keeps all the parties that have been involved over the years involved.”

It's been since 2017 that Blum has been attached to the Spawn project. Hopefully, Todd McFarlane can get it sorted out so that it works best for the project and all involved.