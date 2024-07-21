The 76th Emmy Awards nominations gave us many first and other records. For this year, the Television Academy nominated 36 first timers.

Most have been in the industry for quite a while and some are complete newbies. Shōgun has the most first-time nominees with five, which makes sense as the FX show leads in the most number of nominations as well. Netflix's Baby Reindeer has the second highest number of newbies with four. Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Hulu's Only Murders In The Building share the third spot with three first-time nominees each.

FX's The Bear and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, HBO | Max's True Detective: Night Country, Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry and Netflix's The Crown all have two newbie nominees each.

Meet the first-time Emmy nominees

Eric André (The Eric André Show)

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

The comedian, actor, TV show host, writer, producer, and musician created, hosted and co-wrote the Adult Swim comedy series The Eric André Show. He voiced Luci on the Netflix animated series Disenchantment from 2018 to 20223 and Azizi in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. He recently voiced a character in last year's Trolls Band Together.

The show has run for six seasons, with the first five and the New Year's special available on Hulu. However, there is no word yet if André will continue with a seventh season.

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Kashigi Yabushige

The actor, born Satō Tadanobu, has an extensive career working in both Japanese and international films. He has been nominated for five Japan Academy Film Prizes: twice for best actor and three times for best supporting actor.

Although he primarily works in Japanese films and television series, he became known to mainstream Western audiences in Marvel Studio's 2011 film Thor as one of the Warriors Three, Hogun. He reprised the role in the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

In 2021, he starred in the Mortal Kombat reboot as Raiden. Later that same year, it was announced that he was cast as the wily Kashigi Yabushige in FX's remake of James Clavell's Shōgun. He will reprise his Mortal Kombat role in the upcoming sequel.

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Tim Laughlin

The English actor's breakthrough international role was as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton on Netflix's Regency romance series. He won a Laurence Olivier Award for best supporting actor in a musical for the 2019 gender-swapped West End revival of Company.

For Fellow Travelers, he won a Critics' Choice Television Award for best supporting actor. He will next be seen playing Fiyero in Jon M. Chu's Wicked and as Jack Maddox in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

The historical miniseries is also nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for the pilot episode You're Wonderful and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Matt Bomer.

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Hunter

The actress is best known for Sheriff's lieutenant turned FBI agent Abbie Mills on Fox's supernatural drama series Sleepy Hollow from 2013 to 2016. She also appeared on Netflix's Black Mirror.

Beharie joined The Morning Show in season three as former Olympian and TMS co-host Christine Hunter. The actress will next be seen in the upcoming biopic Killing Castro, starring Al Pacino.

Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

The English actor, comedian, musician and writer has appeared in The IT Crowd and Toast of London, which he co-created. This also earned him a BAFTA Award for best male performance in a comedy programmer in 2015.

Berry is nominated for his role as Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth, a 310-year-old vampire from British nobility. The FX show will return for its sixth and final season some time this year.

The actor recently played several characters in Prime Video's Fallout. He'll next be heard in the animated comedy The Wild Robot and in the action animated movie Rogue Trooper.

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Marcus Brooks

The actor, writer, producer and former musician is a member of the hip-hop alternative music collective Odd Future. Boyce plays the brea baker-turned-pastry chef Marcus Brooks. The actor will next be seen in the thriller feature Shell.

Fun fact: Also nominated in this category is his The Bear co-star and last year's winner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Carbonell also stars in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show as Yanko Flores. The actor appeared in Christopher Nolan's 2008 and 2012 Batman films The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, respectively, as Mayor Anthony Garcia.

In Shōgun, he plays the memorable Spanish sailor in league with the Portuguese, and John Blackthorne's (Cosmo Jarvis) frenemy.

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Tina Marrero

The actress and playwright recently appeared in John Krasinski's live-action animated comedy feature IF. Colón-Zayas plays Tina Marrero, who starts out as an acerbic and stubborn line cook to sous chef in training.

Fun fact: The actress is the only first-time nominee in this category.

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Marge Sherwood

Fanning rose to fame as a child actress at seven years old, playing the daughter of an intellectually challenged man in 2001's I Am Sam. She received a Screen Actors Guid Award nomination for the role, which makes her the youngest nominee in SAG history.

The actress will next be seen on Netflix's upcoming miniseries The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman and the horror feature Vicious.

Fun fact: Of the seven nominees in this category, six are first-timers. The other nominee, Oscar nominee Diane Lane, has been nominated three times.

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Donny

Gadd is a Scottish writer, actor and comedian. Baby Reindeer is based on his one-man show, which he toured at the Edinburgh Fringe festival and London's West End.

The woman portrayed as Martha, Fiona Harvey, has denied the accusations and depictions made by Gadd and is currently pursuing a defamation case against Netflix.

The limited series follows Gadd's complex and complicated relationship with his female stalker Martha. The show also deals with how the situation impacts him. Gadd's Donny is ultimately forced to face a dark and deeply buried trauma.

Fun fact: It's one of two Netflix series nominated for limited or anthology series. The other is Ripley. Gadd is the only first-time nominee under the limited/anthology series or movie writing category.

Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cam Bentland

Gladstone is of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu heritage. Together with fellow nominee Reis (under the same category), they are the first Indigenous female performers to have been nominated for acting Emmys. The only Indigenous actor to receive an Emmy nod for acting was the late August Schellenberg, who was of Mohawk descent, for 2007's Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.

The actor made Academy Awards history earlier this year when they became the first Native American acting nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Darrien

The English actor played one of Donny's (Gadd) antagonists in the series. He also appeared in 2020's Rebecca and 2014's The Imitation Game.

Fun fact: Out of the seven nominees, Goodman-Hill is one of the five first timers. This is both Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. and Treat Williams' second nominations.

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The two-time Oscar nominee is nominated for his turn in hosting SNL. It was Gosling's third time to host the sketch comedy show, this time promoting his film The Movie Guy. One of the highlights of the episode was of the actor trying to exorcize Ken by singing his own rendition of Taylor Swift's All Too Well (Ken's version). The other was of Gosling playing an audience member who looked very much like Beavis of the iconic duo Beavis and Butt-Head.

Fun fact: The actor is the only first-time nominee in this category.

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Martha

The English actress played the stalker in the series Baby Reindeer, Martha. Her character is also the one who calls Donny “baby reindeer” because he reminds her of her beloved childhood stuffed toy. Gunning also appears in the Prime Video series The Outlaws.

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hank Prior

The actor was nominated for an Oscar for 2010's Winter's Bone for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. In True Detective, he played the corrupt deputy Hank Prior. Hawkes will next be seen in Prime Video's upcoming series Criminal.

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Ishido Kazunari

The Japanese actor previously starred in Netflix's 2019 British crime drama series Giri/Haji. He also appeared in Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Hira gained mainstream recognition in Japan when he played the last shōgun Yoshinobu Tokugawa in NHK's year-long historical drama Atsuhime in 2008.

The actor played the scheming and ambitious Ishido Kazunari in FX's Shōgun. He'll next be seen in the comedy drama feature Rental Family with Brendan Fraser.

Fun fact: Also nominated in this category is his Shōgun co-star and fellow Emmy first-timer Tadanobu Asano.

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Truman Capote

The British actor won the BAFTA Award for best supporting actor for the BBC series The Night Manager in 2017 as Lance “Corky” Corkoran. He also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for cast in a motion picture and ensemble in a drama series in 2001 for Gosford Park and last year for The White Lotus, respectively.

Hollander is best known for his roles as Mr. Collins in 2005's Pride and Prejudice and Lord Cutler Beckett in the Pirates of Caribbean films. He'll next be seen in the drama feature Me, You and the thriller series Iris.

Aja Naomi King (Lessons In Chemistry)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Harriet Sloane

King starred in the ABC legal drama series How to Get Away with Murder as the sophisticated and confident Michaela Pratt. On Apple TV+'s Lessons In Chemistry, she plays Harriet Sloane. Her character was given a more expanded role in the limited series to depict the struggles black women went through during that time period.

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Stella Bak

Lee previously starred in Celine Song's Oscar-nominated film Past Lives. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role.

On The Morning Show, she plays the president of UBA's news division. Lee will next be seen in the upcoming sequel Tron: Ares.

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Jack McKinney

Letts previously appeared in 2017's Lady Bird and The Post as The Washington Post Company's chairman Fritz Beebe. In 2019, he played Henry Ford II in Ford v Ferrari and the editor Mr. Dashwood in Little Women.

He's best known as a playwright, having received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play for writing the stage play August: Osage County. He also won another Tony, this time for Best Actor in a Play in for the 2013 Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

River Cartwright

The Scottish actor has received a Laurence Olivier Award in 2014 for best actor in a supporting role for Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts. He also received two BAFTA Scotland Awards — for best actor in film for the 2018 thriller Calibre and again in 2022 for the biopic Benediction.

Lowden previously starred in Christopher Nolan's 2017 film Dunkirk. He also previously appeared as Henry Darnley in the 2018 movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Princess Margaret

The English actress was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in 2017's Phantom Thread. She is a frequent collaborator of Mike Leigh, having appeared in his films 1980's Grown Ups, 1988's High Hopes, 1996's Secrets & Lies, 1999's Topsy-Turvy, 2002's All or Nothing, 2004's Vera Drake, 2010's Another Year and 2014's Mr. Turner.

Manville is also a three-time Laurence Olivier Award nominee. She won the award for best actress in 2014 for her role in the revival of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts. She'll next be seen in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Teri

Mau makes history for her nomination. She's the first Latina trans nominee in this category. She is also only the third trans actress receive a nomination in an acting category. The first was Laverne Cox's nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Orange Is the New Black in 2014. The second was Michael Jaé Rodriguez's nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose in 2021.

Mau wrote on her Instagram page after the Emmy nominations announcement, “I haven't stopped crying all day. I am humbled and so thrilled for everyone nominated. One day I will catch up to this reality.”

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr

Morris is most famous for playing Winston Bishop in Fox's New Girl which ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. He'll next be seen in the biopic SNL 1975 as Grant Morris and heard in the upcoming Prime Video animated series Spider-Man Noir as Robbie Robertson with Nicolas Cage.

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Mia Jordan

Pittman previously appeared in Marvel Studios' Luke Cage on Netflix. She stars in HBO's And Just Like That… On The Morning Show, she plays TMS producer Mia Jordan, who had an affair with Steve Carell's Mitch Kessler, the former co-host of the show.

Fun fact: four out of the seven nominations in this category are from The Morning Show. Three out of the four nominees are first timers. The only one who isn't is Holland Taylor.

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Other Jane

Posey is famously the Queen of the Indies due to her many roles in independent films in the '90s such as 1993's Dazed and Confused, 1995's Party Girl, The Doom Generation, Kicking and Screaming, 1996's The Daytrippers, 1997's The House of Yes, Clockwatchers and 1998's Henry Fool.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming third season of HBO's Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus, set in Thailand.

Fun fact: Posey is the only first-time nominee for this category. Two other nominees are also from the same show: Michaela Coel and Sarah Paulson

Lewis Pullman (Lessons In Chemistry)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Calvin Evans

Pullman, son of actor Bill Pullman, was previously in the 2022 hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick as Lt. Robert ‘Bob' Floyd. He recently starred in the Prime Video sci-fi series Outer Range.

He will next be seen in the crime thriller Skincare with Elizabeth Banks and James Wan's adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 novel Salem's Lot. Lewis is rumored to play Robert Reynolds/Sentry in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thunderbolts.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders In The Building)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Donna Williams

Many good firsts for Randolph. Aside from her first-time Oscar nomination and win for The Holdovers for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role — as well as a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for the same category — she's nominated for her guest role in Only Murders In The Building.

She'll next be seen in the action thriller Shadow Force, action comedy Bride Hard and is rumored to star in Pharell Williams' as-yet-untitled musical biopic.

Fun fact: Randolph is the only first-time nominee in this category.

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Detective Evangeline Navarro

Reis, who is of Seaconke Wampanoag, makes Emmy history with Lily Gladstone as the first female nominees of Indigenous descent. She began acting in 2021, and is a former world boxing world champion in two weight classes. in 2016, she held the WBC female middleweight title. Between 2020 and 2022, she held the WBA, WBO and IBO female light welterweight titles.

The actress will next be seen in the crime drama Wind River: Rising and the sci-fi feature Mercy.

Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building, Secrets Of The Octopus)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, Ben Gilroy in Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Narrator, Secrets of the Octopus

One of Hollywood's touted “ageless” men, Rudd is most famous for his turn as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Millennials know him as Cher's boyfriend in the seminal movie Clueless. This time around, he's first time Emmy-nominee Paul Rudd.

He was last seen as Gary Grooberson in the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. He'll next be seen in the comedy musical Power Ballad, comedy feature Friendship and comedy horror Death of a Unicorn.

Fun fact: Rudd is the only first-time nominee under the Outstanding Narrator category.

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Yoshii Toranaga

Sanada started as a child actor in the mid-1960s. He gained prominence in Japanese and Hong Kong action films. He is best known to international audiences for his role in the 1998 hit horror film Ring.

In the 2000s, he started growing his international presence by starring in 2002's The Twilight Samurai, 2003's The Last Samurai with Tom Cruise and Ken Watanabe, 2007's Rush Hour 3 and as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion in the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot.

Sanada quickly established his Hollywood career with the follow up to 2003's The Last Samurai with 2007's Sunshine, 2008's Speed Racer, 2013's The Wolverine with Hugh Jackman and 47 Ronin with Keanu Reeves, 2015's Minions, 2017's Life, a small role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, 2021's Army of the Dead, 2022's Bullet Train and reuniting with Reeves in 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4.

He'll next be seen reprising his role as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 2, reuniting him with Shōgun co-star Tadanobu Asano who is also returning to play as Raiden.

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Toda Mariko

Saawai started acting in Japan at 11 years old in the 2004 Nippon TV production of Annie. She made her film debut in James McTeigue's 2009 film Ninja Assassin. She was one of the lead vocalists of the girl group Faky in Japan from 2013 to 2018.

The actress then appeared in the 2019 British crime thriller series Giri/Haji with Shōgun co-star Takehiro Hira. She also appeared in the Apple TV+ drama series Pachinko. Sawai also played Cate Randa in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, reuniting with Hira.

Fun fact: She's the only first-time nominee in this category.

Mena Suvari (RZR)

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Detective Thompson

Suvari was nominated for a BAFTA best supporting actress for her role in the 1999 comedy drama American Beauty. She is more famously known for role in the American Pie films from 1999 to 2001 and the 2012 reunion movie. The actress played Elizabeth Short, also known as the Black Dahlia, in the 2011 anthology series American Horror Story: Murder House. Suvari reprised the role in 2018 for American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming biopic Reagan as Jane Wyman, the president's first wife, with Dennis Quaid in the title role.

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Babe Paley

The two-time Academy Award nominee's breakthrough role was in the 2001 David Lynch psychological thriller Mulholland Drive. She received her first Oscar nomination for best actress in Alejandro González Iñárritu's 2003 feature 21 Grams. In 2012, she received her second for The Impossible.

She'll next be seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Watchers and drama features The Friend and Emmanuelle.

Dominic West (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Prince Charles

West is best known for playing Baltimore PD Detective Jimmy McNulty in HBO's award-winning series The Wire from 2002 to 2008. More recently, he played Noah Solloway in Showtime's The Affair from 2014 to 2019, which earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for best actor – television series drama. He also joined the cast of the 2022 film Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The actor has said in interviews how apprehensive he was to take on the role as he is friends with Princes William and Harry. In fact, West led Team Canada/Australia for Walking With the Wounded, a charity event meant to raise funds for injured soldiers. Prince Harry led Team UK while Alexander Skarsgård led Team America.

He'll next be seen reprising his role in the third Downton Abbey movie.

Fun fact: He is one of two first-time nominees under this category.

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bear Smallhill

The Canadian actor is of Anisininew or Oji-Cree descent. He's the first Indigenous actor to be nominated in this category. Woon-A-Tai is also one of two first time nominees and is the youngest nominee for the category. Reservation Dogs had its third and final season last year.

Not first-timers, but still notable

Sofia Vergara's nomination for best lead actress in a limited series for Netflix's Griselda makes her only the second Latina woman to be nominated in the category. The first was Anya Taylor-Joy who won the award in 2021 for The Queen's Gambit.

Carol Burnett is the oldest nominee for best supporting actress for Palm Royale at 91. This nomination marks her 25th. The comedian already has seven Emmys. Steve Martin is the oldest nominee for best lead actor, breaking his own 2022 record, at 78 years old.

Selena Gomez has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Only Murders in the Building. This is her first nomination as an actress. Her three other nominations were for role as executive producer.