Shannon Sharpe is the NFL Hall-of-Famer whose current standing as an All-Star commentator was boosted by his days as Skip Bayless' co-host.

On Tuesday, Sharpe's honest feelings on Bayless' plans to “exit stage right” from his current FS1 show ‘Undisputed' were revealed.

Sharpe's take came during news of a possible Brett Favre defamation lawsuit revival against the current ‘Club Shay Shay' host. Meanwhile, Sharpe opened up with a surprising admission about his “Shaquille O'Neal beef.”

Sharpe had focused words that he shared about Bayless that will leave fans wondering if there is perhaps more behind the curtain compared to what the former Broncos tight end actually said.

Sharpe Drops truth bomb on wishes for Skip Bayless

Sharpe spoke about Bayless' big career change on the YouTube show Nightcap.

Sharpe admitted that he and Bayless were not long for each other as co-hosts, while adding that he wants to see the FS1 host turned retiree “win.”

“I want Skip to win. I wanted Skip to succeed, and Undisputed,” Sharpe said. “And just because I'm not there, that doesn't mean I don't want him to succeed. I just realized that he and I couldn't succeed at the same table.”

Sharpe joined “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” in September 2016 and left last summer.

Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco reprise role in online talk show

The aforementioned Nightcap show was of the comeback variety as Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson spoke about Team USA beating Germany in an Olympics exhibition match, Aaron Rodgers' recent comments on the New York Jets' camp and more. Chad Johnson and Sharpe appeared to have a natural chemistry as they shared thoughts in their latest video.

The episode was viewed over 200,000 times only suggesting that Sharpe may have been onto something when he shared his thoughts about needing to be apart from Bayless to succeed on his own terms in the world of sports talk, rather than remain under Bayless' shadow.

Sharpe played 14 seasons for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. He played in eight Pro Bowls with the Denver Broncos and won three championships during his playing time in the NFL, giving him a unique perspective on the game that he seemed to enjoy sharing with Johnson in his recent chat.

His time on the show he enjoys chatting with the ex-NFL player Chad Ochocinco more so than he ever did with the retiring Skip Bayless.