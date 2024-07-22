According to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Taylor Swift is “hilarious” and is great to have a beer with.

This stemmed from the Deadpool and Wolverine stars promoting Heineken Silver in a new ad campaign. Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, is one of the singer's close friends. Beyond that, the Deadpool star's daughters James, Inez, and Betty are referenced in Swift's Betty song. So, it's part of how the stars know each other.

Interview with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Taylor Swift

PEOPLE had a chance to interview the stars, and they confirmed that they'd definitely have a beer with Swift.

“Taylor Swift is a fun person to have a beer with,” Reynolds said.

Jackman quickly joked, “Who?”

“Well, if you get access to outside information — once you leave the bomb shelter — you'll understand. Huge politician,” Reynolds quipped back. “And one of the funnier people. People keep asking if she's in the movie, and I keep saying if there's ever someone else to play Deadpool, I think it might actually be Taylor.”

Regarding the star's home life, Reynolds admitted who the biggest star in the household was.

“Oh, Taylor Swift,” he said. “Do you think I'm a fool? Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift all the way.”

Regarding the Cruel Summer's superpowers, Reynolds added some insight.

“She uses her powers for good — could use them for bad — but uses them a different way,” he added. “[She's] one of the funniest people you'll meet.”

Regarding sharing a beer with Swift, Jackman said, “I concur. She's very funny.”

Deadpool Heineken Silver ad

In the Heineken Silver ad, the two are fighting. Deadpool gets thrown against a tree. And the hilarity starts.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Deadpool says to Wolverine. “You don't want to do this.”

“Oh, I promise you…I do,” Wolverine replies.

It's here where Hugh Jackman's character is trying to extend his claws. But…they're not working.

“What have you done?” Wolverine asks.

From there, Deadpool pulls out two Heineken Silvers. They both toast.

“See? Isn't this better than fighting?” Deadpool asks.

“Nope,” Wolverine responds.

Regarding wrapping Deadpool, it was hard to contend with when it came to ending shooting.

“Usually, you're just thrilled to be done,” Reynolds said. “This one? No. I had depression when we finished our actual photography.”

“It's hard,” Jackman added. “Thankfully, we're all together promoting it, and we are taking in every second because it's such a rare thing. Shawn also, the director, the three of us are like the three amigos. We live close by. We hang out together, so shooting the movie, prepping the movie, now promoting the movie together? Yeah, [the end] is bittersweet.”

Check out Deadpool and Wolverine when they arrive in Theaters on July 26. As for Taylor Swift, you can find her out on her Eras Tour.