If Ryan Reynolds needs a replacement as Deadpool, he wants Taylor Swift to succeed him.

Speaking to E! News, Reynolds once again shot down rumors of Swift being in Deadpool and Wolverine.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she's our friend — that is not in this film,” he said.

However, he would like to see her as Deadpool someday.

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good,” Reynolds said. “Because that's a superpower that I don't know that she shows everyone too often: She's one of the funniest people I've ever met.”

While it is unlikely Swift ever replace Ryan Reynolds in the foul-mouthed Deadpool role, it is fun to think about. Marvel fans will have to wait to see if Swift pops up in Deadpool and Wolverine until July 26.

Taylor Swift in Deadpool and Wolverine?

There are plenty of cameos and surprises in store for Deadpool and Wolverine. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, which is a huge surprise. He previously played the part in Fox's X-Men universe from 2000-2017. However, in Logan, his character died.

Former Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić will reprise their roles in the movie.

Additionally, former Fox Marvel stars will make their triumphant returns as well. Jennifer Garner will play Elektra for the first time since her 2005 solo movie. Dafne Keen, Aaron Stanford, and Tyler Mane will also reprise their roles of X-23, Pyro, and Sabretooth, respectively.

Shawn Levy directed the movie and co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Levy previously worked with Reynolds and Jackman on movies such as Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Real Steel.

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) is living a quiet life years after the events of the last movie. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits him for a high-stakes mission. Along the way, he enlists the help of a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman).

Who is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world at the moment. She is currently on the “Eras” tour, her biggest concert tour to date. The tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift then toured North America throughout 2023 before heading to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to finish the year. In 2024, the “Eras” tour returned with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore in February and March.

After a couple of months off, Swift picked the tour up again in Nanterre, France. She is still on that European leg of the tour until August 20. She will conclude this run of shows with five more at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After that, Swift will return to North America again for the final 18 shows of the “Eras” tour. Nine shows will be played in the United States, while nine more will be played in Canada. The “Eras” tour will conclude on December 8, 2024.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.