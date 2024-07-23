Vice President Kamala Harris' net worth in 2024 is $8 million. Harris is the vice president of the United States and is the most high-profile HBCU alumni in America. With President Joe Biden deciding not to run for re-election, Harris is now the frontrunner to be the Democrat nominee for president in the 2024 election after Biden pledged his support for her.

A graduate of Howard University with a dual degree in Political Science and Economics, Harris served as a District Attorney in Almeda County and San Francisco as well as the Attorney General of California before she won an election to the United States Senate and eventually vice president. Let's take a look at Kamala Harris net worth in 2024.

What is Kamala Harris' net worth in 2024?: $8 million (estimate)

Kamala Harris' net worth, along with First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is estimated to be $8 million according to Forbes.

Harris was born in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 20, 1964, to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. Her mixed-race heritage means she is not only the first female to serve as vice president of the United States but the first person of color as well.

In 2020, Harris briefly ran for president but could not get any support in the Democratic primaries, so she dropped out. However, after Joe Biden won the primaries, he chose Harris to run on his ticket as vice president after he pledged to choose a “Black woman” to be his vice president.

In an unprecedented election most notable for the ongoing COVID pandemic, which made it difficult to campaign, Biden and Harris received the most votes in history to win the election against the incumbent Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris' income

As a public official, the law requires Vice President Harris to disclose her tax returns for the year. The returns are also available publicly.

Her 2022 joint federal tax return with Emhoff, released by the White House, shows that they reported $456,918 in federal adjusted income. She makes $219,171 in annual income as vice president, and she earned $62,870 in royalties from her books “The Truths We Hold” and “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

In 2023, the VP and second gentleman reported income of $450,299.

Harris' journey and success in politics are motivational to HBCU student leaders who aim to work in public service like her. As a student at Howard University, Vice President Kamala Harris was active on campus, serving as a freshman student government representative for the liberal arts student council. According to her, it set the groundwork for the work that she is doing today.

“That was my first run for public office,” Harris said in a 2020 interview with Tanya A. Christian of Essence. “And when you run for public office at Howard University, you can run for office anywhere.”

Nevertheless, did Kamala Harris' net worth in 2024 surprise you?