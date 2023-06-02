As expected, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had a massive night in Thursday night preview screenings. However, the film came in just behind another animated sequel.

Deadline broke the news that Across the Spider-Verse made $17.35 million during its Thursday night previews screenings (Sony reported this figure). That's the second-highest Thursday night total ever for an animated film behind The Incredibles ($18.5 million). It's also being reported that the film made $13.5 million through Thursday in international markets.

In terms of demographics, according to PostTrak, 39% of the Thursday night audience for Across the Spider-Verse were guys under 25, 28% were guys over 25, 21% were women under 25, and 11% were women over 25. There was a diverse turnout for the film as Hispanic and Latino moviegoers represented a third of the crowd, Caucasian moviegoers made up 30%, Black moviegoers made up 20%, and Asian moviegoers made up 11% of the audience. Parent-kid combos represented 16% of the preview audiences, and boys under the age of 12 beat out girls in the same age range 63% to 37% — 64% of those being between the ages of 7 and 12.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse picks up a year or so after Into the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is his universe's full-fledged Spider-Man and protects the city from threats. A new one arises, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), and it leads to Miles teaming up with a new team of Spider-People. Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) return, but newcomers to the franchise like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) — whom Miles clashes with on a number of occasions — Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).

The previous animated Spider-Man film, Into the Spider-Verse, made $384 million worldwide in 2018. With the start Across the Spider-Verse is having, it may top that.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.