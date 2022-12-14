By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

With more attention being given to live-action films and series, it’s really easy to miss out on what everything else has to offer. Thankfully, that won’t be the case next year because Sony will be releasing the next step to Miles Morales’ journey to becoming a full-fledged neighborhood-friendly wall-crawler, which can be seen in the first Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

The new Spider-Man trailer starts on a rooftop with Miles’ mom seemingly worried about how his son is faring. She continues with a monologue that intersects with several scenes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony’s first foray into the wall-crawler’s animated universe, and Miles Morales‘ initial outing as the new hero to don the Spider-Suit. After these scenes from the first movie, we see an alternate version of Gwen Stacy staring down at him with an invitation to journey through the Multiverse with her.

What follows in this Across the Spider-Verse trailer is a jaw-dropping shot of a central hub somewhere in the Multiverse made for every alternate version of Spider-Man out there. Along with these countless versions of the wall-crawler, we see Peter B. Parker, the first Spider-Man Miles interacted with in the first film, come out. This seems to confirm that he’ll be back in this sequel in some capacity.

From there, we see a woman dressed in an updated costume of Spider-Woman. This time, though, the woman in question is of African-American descent, as opposed to the Jessica Drew version depicted in the comics. We also see from the first Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer a more muscular version of Spidey from the year 2099, Miguel O’Hara. From the trailer itself, we see countless versions of Spider-Man, including O’Hara, chasing Miles due to a problem he seemingly caused. The video ends with the two slugging it out, leaving fans excited about what’s going to happen next.

While June 2, 2023 is still months away, the hype is already building up from Marvel fans everywhere. Here’s hoping Sony knocks this one out of the park, just like what it did with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.