Published November 15, 2022

Spider-Man Miles Morales, like its prequel, is headed to Windows PCs via Steam and Epic Games later this year. Read on for more about Spider-Man Miles Morales, release date, gameplay, and story.

Spider-Man Miles Morales PC Release Date: November 18, 2022

The second game in the web-slinging series hits PCs worldwide on November 18, 2022. It was initially released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020. Now, two years later, it’s coming to PC. The award-winning action-adventure game by Insomniac Games will be available via Steam and Epic Games. Pre-purchasing the game will unlock the following game content early:

T.R.A.C.K Suit

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Early access to the Gravity Well gadget

Three Skill Points at the start of the game

The pre-purchase for the game is currently priced at $49.99. Although not available for the PC release, you can buy this game’s Ultimate Edition for Playstation for an additional $20. This Ultimate edition includes a remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man Miles Morales gameplay

As the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, it retains many of its features; fluid traversal mechanics whether parkour or web-swinging, open-world, and combat mechanics to name a few. As New York’s second Spider-Man, you will have access to his arsenal and more. Web action and gadgets are a given, but Miles Morales and Peter Parker have their differences. One of which is his bio-electric venom blast attack, which brings a new explosive twist to the combat.

Free from its console jail, the PC version of the game also brings enhancements and improvements.

Ray-tracing is one of the big selling points for the PC version. Throughout New York, ray-traced reflections and shadows enhance your immersion when going around the neighborhood. It is now also fully optimized for ultra-wide displays, including aspect ratios like 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9.

Texture quality and filtering, level of detail, crowd and traffic density, field of view, windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes, and many other settings are available in the graphics menu.

PlayStation DualSense controllers connected via a USB will also be fully supported, complete with immersive haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.

Spider-Man Miles Morales Story

“After the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenage Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. When a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his home, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.”

Spider-Man Miles Morales picks up from Marvel’s Spider-Man, after the youth told the OG friendly neighborhood Spider-Man about his powers.

A devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army fight over control of Marvel’s New York, and Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero, and the responsibility he must bear as Spider-Man. New York’s snowy streets are all for Miles to explore and protect from the war between the two organizations. “When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.”

