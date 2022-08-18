Spider-Man PC Mods: The Best and Funniest Spider-Man PC Mods

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered recently hit PC shelves and players are having more fun than ever thanks to multiple mods. Being Sony’s second-best-performing PC launch so far (just behind God of War, which also had its fair share of amazing mods), we’re sure that some fans of that big demographic are looking to spice things on PC with the help of a couple of mods. May it be swinging as other characters, enhancing gameplay, or basic quality-of-life improvements, the modding community has already produced a great number of mods that will surely make web-slinging all the more fun in Manhattan. With that being said, there are also a lot of duds out there and looking for the best ones could get tiresome. So, to help you sort the junk from the previous, here are some of the best and funniest mods in Spider-Man PC.

Useful Mods

When you hear the word “mod”, players would stereotypically associate these with the most obnoxious and wackiest content they could think of. However, there are modders who create specific mods for the game to feel a bit different while not straying away from how the game should be played.

No HUD Mod (by Mixerced) – Video games typically have HUDs (heads-up display) to assist players visually with stats and other important details. However, in a beautiful open-world action-adventure game like Spider-Man, some players may want to play the game with some cinematic feels to it. No HUD mod allows players to remove outlines of enemies and the entire HUD during gameplay. This adds a bit of a cinematic feeling swinging around as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man Mo2 Plugin (by R3z Shark) – Mods are without a doubt an awesome way of spicing up games. However, installing mods in a game can be quite troublesome and could potentially jeopardize the game’s data. With that being said, Spider-Man Mo2 Plugin is a mod that automatically updates installed Spider-Man mods and also helps players upload mods within the game’s files. Aside from those features, it also serves as an unofficial mod loader for Spider-Man Remastered PC.

Skin Redesign Mods

It’s no secret that there’s an existing multiverse in the world of superheroes. Spider-Man is no different and we’ve witnessed all of his suits in existence from comic books, movies, and video games. Now let’s look into the best skin redesign mods that make our favorite web swinger look more awesome.

Symbiote Black Suit (by jedijosh920) – Probably the only mod on this list that’s polished and downloaded the most. Basically, jedijosh920’s masterpiece replaces Dr. Otto’s design of the Advanced Suit with a Symbiote version. What makes this mod more interesting is the fact that the modder threw in a Spider-Man 3 reference. Having the Symbiote Black Suit mod on also changes Peter Parker’s outfit to the iconic suit and ties.

Spider-Man 3 Black Suit (by CSD59ALL) – If you’re into classics and a big fan of the symbiote suit, then this mod is for you. Similar to the Symbiote Black Suit mod, this mod recolor’s the Raimi Suit making it look exactly like the suit in the original film trilogy. Now you can go full-on Bully Maguire having both mods for the Advanced and Raimi Suit activated.

Black Iron Spider (by tyng) – I’m pretty sure you’re noticing a pattern on this list with our 3rd pick being another black version of the suit. But, how can you resist a classic comic design of the Iron Spider Suit? The Black Iron Spider mod pays tribute to Ceres Goldstein redesigning the iron suit when Peter Parker joined the Secret Avengers in the comics.

Scarlet Spider II (Cyan) (by BatuTH) – In my opinion, one of the most attention-grabbing and intimidating spider suits is the Scarlet Spider II suit. The reason is that the majority of Spider-Man’s suit is bright red including his eyes. It somehow gives the friendly neighborhood hero a more menacing look which can potentially scare off the little kids. However, thanks to this recolor mod, changing the Scarlet color to Cyan gives Spider-Man a more chill vibe.

Funniest Spider-Man PC Mods

As we mentioned a while ago, mods can become typically wacky and hilarious in nature. Just like every modded game, Spider-Man PC also has one of the silliest mods which can brighten up someone’s day.

Mary Jane (by Robin) – It’s no secret that Mary Jane Watson eventually became Spinneret in the comics to help her husband Peter Parker to fight crime. This mod by Robin allows players to swing through the city of New York as Mary Jane in her in-game outfit. What makes this mod hilarious is the fact that none of her facial expressions change and her movements look very awkward in her casual attire. Imagine encountering a web-slinging girl in her jeans combined with an emotionless expression on her face coming your way. Best not to get on her bad side.

Stan Lee (by tiffsomniac) – Allow me to tell a fictional origin story of the late great Stan Lee. Imagine having possession of the Time Stone to travel back before Stan Lee’s passing. The only possible way to keep him alive is to give him supernatural powers. You then let Stan get bit by a radioactive spider then, poof, he becomes Spider-Man. Now having that origin story in mind, the Stan Lee mod is now the depiction of his present life had he not passed away. It’s a really cool mod getting to play as the creator of our favorite superhero. I’m pretty sure the man himself would love to himself in action in one of the most popular video games. RIP Stan Lee.

Peter Parker in a Labcoat (by tiffsomniac) – Another entry from tiffsomniac, this is a true definition of “I’m late for work”. Why exactly? When you’re late, you tend to forget to do a lot of things in your daily routine prior to your departure for your daytime job. Imagine being in Peter Parker’s shoes, just swinging around the streets of New York then suddenly realizing you’re not in gear. No doubt a major facepalm moment and the situation just wants to make you scratch your head.

King Pin (by Robin) – Do you remember that time when Captain America went up against himself in Avengers Endgame? Well, players can relive a similar moment playing as Kingpin in Spider-Man PC. One of Spider-Man’s foes earlier on in the game is Kingpin. Thanks to the Kingpin mod players can now witness Wilson Grant Fisk hilariously hit himself with spider powers. Also, there’s that big smile of his during the cutscenes that make things all the more entertaining, which we definitely can’t get enough of – what? You rarely get to see Fisk smile! Look at him go.

Those are our picks for Spider-Man PC’s best and funniest mods by far. Of course, players always have the option to explore other mods that best suit their interests. Just hop on over to Nexus by clicking here. Be extra cautious when downloading these mods though, you never know which mod could actually corrupt your game or your save file. Be extra cautious also in mixing and matching these mods, as they can end up conflicting with each other, which can also lead to a broken game or save. Make sure to keep a lot of backups around and to always install mods just one at a time for easier troubleshooting, or else you might get entangled into a web of files.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC as well as on PS4 and PS5 (although no mods there on consoles!)