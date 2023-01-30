Follow SpongeBob and Patrick on a new adventure. Here are the details for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake Release Date: January 31, 2023

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake comes out on January 31, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake gameplay

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a third-person action platformer game. Players take control of SpongeBob and must travel to various levels to accomplish their objectives. If you’ve played the previous SpongeBob platforming games (there are so many of them), the gameplay should be familiar. While platforming, players have access to the usual platforming skills, such as double jumping and air-dashing. Other than that, there are also new platforming skills, such as the Fishhool Swing (most likely a grappling hook), as well as the Karate Kick. Players must use these skills in their adventures.

This game also has some semblance of combat, as you must take down various enemies in the 7 distinct Wishworlds you have to traverse. This is important, as taking down enemies also doubles in helping you move around the world. While exploring these Wishworlds, the player will have a change in costume. Each costume has its own abilities, so your gameplay will change as you go from world to world.

SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake story

​SpongeBob and Patrick are going about their usual adventures, including blowing bubbles. When they got their hands on a bottle of Magic Bubble Soap that supposedly grants wishes, they, understandably, go wild with it. As it turns out, however, it wasn’t just a Magic Bubble Soap. They got their hands on a bottle of Mermaid’s Tears, and the effects are way stronger than they expected. SpongeBob and the now Baloon-Patrick must do everything they can to turn things back to the way they were. Of course, They’ll also have some fun with it. From the WIld West Jellyfish Fields to Halloween Rock Bottom, SpongeBob and Baloon-Patrick must find their friends, and return things to normal.

