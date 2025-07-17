WNBA legend Candace Parker may have ended her on-court career, but she's found plenty to keep herself busy off the court. Outside of her retirement achievements — which include becoming the president of Adidas women's basketball, getting involved with media coverage of the W, and releasing a book in June — Parker is now linking up with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston to host a personal podcast titled “Post Moves.”

The first episode is set to debut on July 30 and air new episodes every Wednesday. The premiere will cover all things WNBA All-Star Weekend, which should come with some fun and behind-the-scenes insight from Boston, who's participating for the third-straight season.

“Both of us post players dominate the paint in our own way,” Parker said. “Even though we're from different generations, we've got a lot to say about the game and life off the court as well.”

“Candace, you know you've been someone I've looked up to since I was a kid,” Boston chimed in. “And now, I get to do a podcast with you?”

Mic check…is this thing on? 😏🏀 pic.twitter.com/FR2Sp7mrYW — Post Moves (@PostMovesShow) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

More details to come.