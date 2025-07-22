PrizePicks is taking its game to the next level, and not just with players, but with partners. The Atlanta-based fantasy sports operator has named KLUTCH Sports Group as its official brand strategy advisor, a move signaling its intent to dominate not only the DFS world, but the broader culture of sports and entertainment, per SBCAmericas.

KLUTCH, the powerhouse founded by Rich Paul, will now help shape PrizePicks’ brand identity, talent partnerships, and marketing roadmap. With its deep ties across the NBA, NFL, music industry, and content creator space, the agency will guide PrizePicks’ efforts to meet fans at the intersection of sports, culture, and community.

Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks, emphasized the synergy: “KLUTCH brings an unmatched cultural influence that will help us elevate our brand and connect more deeply with fans nationwide.” He pointed to the agency’s data and valuation expertise, as well as its relationship with UTA, as game-changing elements. “The leaders on their insights team use sophisticated tools and proprietary information to unlock strategies others can’t see.”

From athlete access to culture-shaping campaigns

Through KLUTCH’s consulting and insights divisions, PrizePicks will launch a fresh wave of brand campaigns designed to break away from the fantasy sports echo chamber. KLUTCH will provide strategic direction, influencer guidance, and athlete access from its massive roster of clients. That access could soon translate into celebrity-studded content, bold storytelling, and cross-platform campaigns that feel less like ads and more like cultural moments.

Maria DeRuccio, SVP of Brand Consulting at KLUTCH, echoed the alignment: “PrizePicks is a brand that understands where sports fandom is headed — blending community, culture, and entertainment. We’re thrilled to help them build deeper connections with fans and athletes alike.”

This partnership also gives PrizePicks a front-row seat to the energy of KLUTCH’s parent company UTA, which opens doors to the entertainment industry at large. It’s a savvy move for a brand that already dominates the daily fantasy landscape and now has its sights set on becoming a cultural force.