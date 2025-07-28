Jalen Hurts is off to making history once again.

The reigning Super Bowl champion has endorsed Sprite and is the first-ever NFL star to do so. The beverage company released a 30-second ad in which a reporter repeatedly asks Hurts hilarious questions, such as if he benefits from “pretty privilege” or if picking plays or outfits is harder. Hurts gives his classic stoic answers while sipping Sprite throughout.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is heard in a voiceover at the end saying, “If you want your game do the talking, say less. If you want a refreshing drink, Sprite.”

Hurts spoke to ADWEEK on what it means to be a part of the campaign.

“Being a part of the next ‘Obey Your Thirst’ campaign is really special,” he told ADWEEK. “This partnership brings back a lot of childhood nostalgia and not only speaks to my core values, but to the standards I’ve set for myself throughout my career—showing up and being yourself is always enough.”

The Sprite team also spoke very highly of Hurts, saying that he helped with writing the script and made sure he perfected his scenes.

“He is a perfectionist in the best way,” Sprite's Senior Creative Director A.P. Chaney said. “He definitely knows advertising, knows what he likes, and knows what he wants.”

Endorsing Sprite joins the long list of historic accomplishments from Hurts. When he won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs (40-22) he became the first Black Eagles quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Hurts became the fourth Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl overall, following Doug Williams, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes.

While the Eagles were successful last season, Hurts has his blinders on and is focusing on the 2025-26 season.

“It’s a new journey, it’s a new season, and those things are far behind us,” Hurts said during the Eagles press conference last week after they completed their first practice of training camp. “The past is behind us, and the future is too far away, so we have to stay present and worry about right now. And this is a new team, a new journey, but, ultimately, we’re here for the same collective. And so it’s about finding ways to win. And right now is the time to build a foundation to do so and continue to build that chemistry as a team.”