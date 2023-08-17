Every single professional sports team in Southern California including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers decided to combine and donate some money to the Maui wildfire victims on Thursday. It was a very generous gesture, but fans weren't happy with how little each organization offered considering the boatloads of money they all have.

12 franchises in total combine to donate a mere $450,000, which equals out to just over $37,000 each. To be frank, that's not much and sports fans on Twitter let them hear it.

Hate to be that guy but you would think million dollar franchises would’ve at least donated a total of 1 mill?? that being said anything is better than nothing. — The Klaw 🖐🏾 (@Kawhi_Klaw2) August 17, 2023

im sorry but combined total of every pro sports team in americas 2nd largest city doesn't even touch half a million dollars? what a genuine joke is that? thats like 38k per team if that 😭😭😭 — sei (@seisei_ily) August 17, 2023

Less than $40k avg per team donated when 8 of the 12 are mlb/nfl/nba/nhl franchises worth billions? That is literally the equivalent of me donating $25, nice gesture but embarrassing as a press release….. — Todd Hunt (@tthuntorange) August 17, 2023

I’m sorry but that ain’t much for a group of 12 pro sports teams smh https://t.co/bQeKn0kK8Y — Jaquie 🖤💋 (@Jaquiecitabby) August 17, 2023

Aside from the very small donation, fans were also put off by the Lakers even releasing a press release in the first place. I mean, if they were all throwing in $1 million each, it would be a much different story. LA made sure to mention the Hawaiian population in SoCal, too.

The death toll in Maui is now up to 111 per CNN but authorities are still searching for more missing people. Hawaii Governor Josh Green thinks there are over 1,000 people missing at this point. Just heartbreaking. On a more positive note, $450,000 could help some residents of Maui get back on their feet after this catastrophic event. Millions would've been a mile better, though.

It's still unknown how exactly the Maui wildfires began but Hawaii Electric was partially blamed for not shutting down power lines before high winds hit the island. Regardless of how things went down, it's an awful situation and we send our best wishes to the victims of Maui during this difficult time. Stay strong.