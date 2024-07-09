For a player named Harrison, his first taste of San Antonio Spurs-related life has been “crazy.” Perhaps this applies to noted NBA veteran Harrison Barnes, who arrives in the Alamo City via trade this summer, but right now, we're talking about the team's second-round pick out of last month's draft, Harrison Ingram. And this is how he sums up the whirlwind of NBA Summer League.

“It feels crazy to be out here still with a Spurs uniform on in the Summer League. This is stuff that people have watched for a long time,” the University of North Carolina alum said following the team's 85-59 loss to the Sacramento Kings. “We've lost both games by a good amount so that sucks. I like to win but I feel the game is starting to slow down for me, I'm starting to feel better with more confidence.”

Harrison Ingram navigates unofficial start to NBA career

Ingram shared the team lead with 11 points in the loss to the Kings. The Spurs' first-round draft pick this summer Stephon Castle did not play in that game Sunday night after topping the squad with 12 points in the opener, a 97-65 blowout to the Charlotte Hornets. In Castle's absence, the former Tar Heel admitted he looked to be more aggressive vs. Sacramento.

“One hundred percent,” Ingram said. “Coach [Kenny Trevino] wanted me to shoot more shots. I feel like I'm one of those guys who naturally tries to make the right play. It's hard for me to really take a bad shot or a contested shot but I was able to get the ball more, just get back in my groove and I feel like it's helping us go to Vegas.”

For Ingram, comfort is the next step as he soaks in the major differences at the professional level, even from a major program like Carolina.

“I would say first it's attention to detail” the 21-year-old native answered when asked about the biggest change.

“They say things once and [expect you to] get it right there. In college practice, you might go over it with starters and bench, but in this practice, you go over it once with one group and everybody else better get it,” Ingram continued. “Another main thing, when it comes to playing live is the skill level. Everybody's making shots. If you leave somebody open, it's going in, whereas in college sometimes you can get lucky with leaving somebody open or sagging off somebody else.”

With days off in between the second and third contests for the summer Spurs, Ingram planned to enjoy a little downtime in the midst of an NBA grind that includes the off-season.

“I'm chillin', I'm chillin'. My brother, my best friend's out here. See him, chilling with them and just relaxing. Get some good food, get some rest, and get out of here with a dub. We've lost two in a row, we've got to get a dub and get some momentum going to [Las] Vegas.”

Beginning July 13, the Spurs have four scheduled games in Nevada before the tournament advances to tournament play.