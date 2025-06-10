The San Antonio Spurs have done quite well in the last two NBA Drafts. San Antonio picked Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in 2023 and Stephon Castle at No. 4 in 2024. The Spurs have a chance to make another effective selection with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Many fans wonder whether or not the San Antonio will trade the pick. One ESPN expert threw out a surprising name when suggesting who the Spurs should pick; Duke guard Kon Knueppel.

When looking at the mock drafts and the prospect rankings, the top three selections have held steady. Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper have been the consensus picks at the top of the draft. However, ESPN's Jonathan Givony believes that Knueppel would be a better fit next to the trio of Spurs stars.

“Surrounding Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox with high-feel, dynamic perimeter shooters is a major priority for the front office this offseason, and no player in this draft fits that bit better than Knueppel,” Givony said. “He's the draft's best shooter, capable of shooting off movement coming off screens, but also is a solid defender and playmaker who plays a selfless, highly competitive style.”

Knueppel's shooting ability and willingness to defend makes him an intriguing prospect in the lottery. However, he was not a top-five prospect until he impressed at the combine.

If the Duke shooting guard is who the Spurs select, it would be historic. Assuming Flagg is the top pick, it would be the first time in NBA history that the top two picks were from the same college.

Last year, the Spurs were looking for the best talent available. With the addition of Fox and Castle's emergence after winning Rookie of the Year, team fit is San Antonio's top priority. Knueppel would give them another sniper alongside Devin Vassell, spacing the floor for their stars.

Picking Knueppel so early in the draft would be a surprise. If he is who the Spurs want, they could consider trading down. They could receive future assets while still walking away with a player who can help them climb the ranks in the Western Conference.