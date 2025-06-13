The San Antonio Spurs ‘ second overall choice in the 2025 NBA Draft would be their tenth ever selection in the top 10. Three of those picks came at No. 1 overall. But because David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Victor Wembanyama would spoil the fun because they'd easily rank one, two, and three, with Duncan undoubtedly at the top, they are not included on this list. Neither is Dylan Harper, who is the prohibitive choice at two this summer.

We rank the Spurs' remaining top ten picks through their history.

6. Johnny Dawkins – 1986 No. 10 overall

Taken tenth in 1986, Johnny Dawkins is remembered relatively fondly by Spurs fans who can recall the era between franchise icons George Gervin and Robinson. The truth is, his three seasons in San Antonio were relatively pedestrian. Largely living off his Duke pedigree, where he won the Naismith Player of the Year, the two-time First Team All-American missed 68 games with the Silver and Black because of injuries, yielding bests of 15.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in 1987-'88.

5. Jeremy Sochan – 2022 No. 9 overall

Like Dawkins, Jeremy Sochan has spent three seasons with the Spurs and has largely underperformed for a top-10 pick. Unlike Dawkins, Sochan's not done in the Alamo City. Not yet, at least. Signs persist that he could become an integral part of what appears to be a bright future. A Rising Stars selection in both years he was eligible, Sochan has played point guard and backup center as well as his regular forward position since going ninth in 2022.

4. Willie Anderson – 1988 No. 10 overall

Statistically, no Spur on this list had a better rookie season than Willie Anderson when he filled up the box score with 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per contest. The Georgia alum was a major factor the next year in what, at the time, proved the biggest turnaround in league history, starting alongside a rookie Robinson. He then scored 20.5 ppg in those 1990 playoffs. Anderson spent seven of his nine NBA seasons with the Spurs.

3. Alvin Robertson – 1984 No. 7 overall

A four-time All-Star (three with the Spurs), a Defensive Player of the Year, the league's Most Improved Player, and one of only four NBA players to ever record a quadruple-double, Alvin Robertson is easily the most individually accomplished player here. The seventh overall pick in 1984 would lead the league in steals three different times. Robertson was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks for Terry Cummings in a move that would provide a rookie Robinson with big-time front-line help.

Article Continues Below

2. Stephon Castle – 2025 No. 4 overall

The only player on this list to win Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, could eventually eclipse Robertson when it comes to personal accolades as well. Last summer's fourth overall selection averaged almost 15 points while recording four assists per game. A national champion at UConn, he helped the Spurs win 12 more games than the year before despite playing the last three months without Wemby.

Admittedly, Castle is largely ranked this high because of career projection. Already a ROY, the skill set and physical gifts could lead to several All-Star selections and – the Spurs hope – championships.

1. Sean Elliott – 1988 No. 3 overall

The architect of the biggest shot in franchise history, Elliott, is the only player here to have his Spurs jersey retired. His Memorial Day Miracle in 1999 paved the way to San Antonio's first championship. A two-time All-Star, the former Arizona star made Second Team All-Rookie after going third in the 1989 draft.

His 20 points per game in 1995-'96 are the highest scoring average of anyone on this list. Since retiring in 2001, Elliott has cemented his local legacy by serving as the color analyst for the team's broadcasts for two decades.