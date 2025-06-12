San Antonio Spurs' power forward Victor Wembanyama stunned everyone on Tuesday with an easy dunk from the free-throw line during what appeared to be a team workout. The surprising moment highlighted his amazing height and speed. A video shared on the Spurs Culture X account shows Wembanyama running down the court, jumping from the free-throw line, and slamming the ball forcefully.

What makes the moment hysterical is that the jam was not the focus of the video. Veteran Harrison Barnes was being interviewed as Wemby flew behind him.

Victor Wembanyama casually threw down a free throw line dunk in the background

Fans and colleagues hurried to give him praise in very little time.

Wembanyama's remarkable talent already distinguishes him, considering he stands 7-foot-3. Performing a dunk from that range just improves his expanding reputation. The video even drew comparisons to the classic movie Space Jam, especially the well-known scene when Michael Jordan stretched across the court for that game-winning shot.

The video went viral quickly as Spurs fans chuckled and cheered. Pointing out that this dunk suggests his underused talent, many admired his agility and strength. Adding a little comedy to the already viral video, one user even joked about his new buzz cut.

Victor Wembanyama was having an amazing sophomore season for the Spurs until a shoulder injury ended his season early.

Before the injury, Wemby was averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. Those are otherworldly numbers, particularly on the defensive end.

His height and athleticism have allowed his shot-blocking and rebounding numbers to blossom, in addition to his incredible shooting ability. The superstar improved his shooting percentage across the board, from the field, beyond the arc, and at the free-throw line.

Though free-throw line dunks are usually reserved for the All-Star Weekend dunk contest, Wembanyama's smooth execution during a normal practice session shows just how much of an athletic freak he is.

Although he has also been in the spotlight for shaving his head and going to a temple in China, this dunk offers a powerful reminder of Wembanyama's one-of-a-kind combination of height, talent, and panache. It suggests his influence might go beyond the conventional function of a center. His trip is just beginning, and incidents like this point to a lot more to come.