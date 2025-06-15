With the San Antonio Spurs having the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, there could be questions about who the team would take or if they would keep the selection at all. As the Spurs have been mentioned as a preferred destination for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, the latest report detailed what the plan will be in regards to the pick.

In the latest column by The Athletic's Sam Amick, Jon Krawczynski, and Kelly Iko, it speaks about the potential spots for Durant and the obstacles that could be in the way. With Phoenix likely wanting draft capital for the star, it seems likely that a deal with San Antonio won't include the No. 2 pick, as “all signs” point to the team keeping it, with the likelihood that the player selected is Rutgers' Dylan Harper.

“There’s also the question of the No. 2 pick. All signs up until this point indicate that San Antonio intends to hold on to the selection, league sources say, and keep that pick out of any trade discussions. The 14th pick, however, is available, league sources said. Duke’s Cooper Flagg is expected to be drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the first selection, and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper would be in line to be taken second by the Spurs.”

The Spurs' draft could coincide with Kevin Durant

While the attention around the Spurs is about a potential pursuit for Durant, the team's main goal is adding around a core that is headlined by Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Though The Athletic questions the fit, Harper is the “next-best talent” after Cooper Flagg, who seems undoubtedly going to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick.

“There are a few fit questions that naturally arise given the presence of Fox and Castle, but Harper — who averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game as a freshman — is the next-best talent on the board after Flagg,” Iko wrote. “But first things first, the Spurs and every other Durant suitor must decide how badly they want him.”

Iko isn't the only one questioning the fit with Harper, which is why some, like ESPN's Jonathan Givony, mentioned that San Antonio should pick Duke's Kon Knueppel, a bona fide, talented shooter that they need.

“Surrounding Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox with high-feel, dynamic perimeter shooters is a major priority for the front office this offseason, and no player in this draft fits that bit better than Knueppel,” Givony said. “He's the draft's best shooter, capable of shooting off movement coming off screen, but also is a solid defender and playmaker who plays a selfless, highly competitive style.”

It remains to be seen who the Spurs pick as the NBA Draft is on June 25.