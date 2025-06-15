The Phoenix Suns are looking to find a trade partner for Kevin Durant, and there are a few teams that he'd prefer to be moved to. One of those teams is the San Antonio Spurs, and it would probably be one of the best moves for Durant when looking at the talent they already have on the roster.

Though the Spurs can put together a nice deal, it doesn't seem like the Suns are all that interested in what they have to offer, according to Jake Fischer.

“Sources add that Phoenix is not enamored with the players San Antonio has made available in the teams' talks to date,” Fischer wrote. “It is obviously presumed that Durant would relish the opportunity to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, but it is also believed that the Spurs are only willing to discuss veterans such as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes.

“Vassell, though, might be the highest-upside player available to the Suns. That said: It is also more than fair to wonder how high Vassell's upside in Phoenix could be considering his positional overlap with both Booker and Bradley Beal.”

The Suns may be looking for the Spurs to move players such as Stephon Castle or the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, but that may be too much for them to give up.

How bad do the Spurs want Kevin Durant?

If the Spurs want Durant, it looks like the No. 2 pick and some other stuff will get the job done, but they don't plan on trading that particular pick, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

“All signs up until this point indicate that San Antonio intends to hold on to the selection, league sources say, and keep that pick out of any trade discussions,” Iko wrote. “The 14th pick, however, is available, league sources said. Duke’s Cooper Flagg is expected to be drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the first selection, and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper would be in line to be taken second by the Spurs.”

There's also the thing of the Suns simply not trading Durant to his preferred destination, and it sounds like they will do their due diligence on where they want to trade him. At the end of the day, the Suns want to do what's best for their team, and they want to get the best offer for Durant.