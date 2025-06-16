Despite being on the New York Knicks' radar, head coach Jason Kidd knows he will remain with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2025-26 NBA campaign. He cannot say the same about his staff, however. Multiple teams are taking a hard look at the Mavs' bench this offseason, threatening to bring about more change in a franchise that is still adjusting after trading Luka Doncic.

Kidd surely wants to maintain some continuity, but he could see as many as three assistants walk out the door for another job in the near future, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

Memphis Grizzlies HC Tuomas Iisalo is considering Jared Dudley to be his top guy on a squad that has already significantly altered its identity following Sunday's Desmond Bane blockbuster. Reigning Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson also has the 14-year NBA player in mind for the same role on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sean Sweeney, who is currently Kidd's No. 1, is in the running to join Mitch Johnson's staff with the San Antonio Spurs. He first worked under Kidd on the Brooklyn Nets more than a decade ago, so navigating his possible departure could be challenging.

Additionally, Stein reports that the Orlando Magic are pursuing Mavericks player development coach God Shammgod, who spent a few years working with head coach Jamahl Mosley while the two were both assistants in Dallas. If fans turn off their natural biases, they could see why each assistant would consider making a move.

Will the Mavericks have to pivot?

Dudley can climb the coaching ranks by joining either Iisalo or Atkinson. Aiding the Grizzlies in a successful transitional phase or helping the Cavs finally break through in the playoffs would each look mighty impressive on a future job application. Sweeney can take one step closer to a HC position himself if he enjoys a momentous run with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. And Shammgod can gamble on the Magic becoming a long-term force in the Eastern Conference by reconnecting with his old friend.

Dallas has a talented roster and a potential generational talent on the way, but it is not necessarily an immediate launching pad to prosperity. Anthony Davis weathered injury troubles as soon as he arrived in town, and Kyrie Irving is recovering from a torn ACL. Therefore, the squad's competitive standing for next season is mired in uncertainty.

Moreover, the residual effects of the Luka Doncic saga could incentivize employees to remove themselves from the organization if a favorable opportunity presents itself.

Based on their own recent actions, it seems like the Mavericks are anticipating changes to their coaching staff. Jason Kidd is welcoming in longtime assistant Jay Triano, who operated as an associate head coach with the Sacramento Kings last season. His experience may prove especially vital if Sweeney departs. More modifications may be required.

Fortunately, the Mavs know exactly who they are taking with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on June 25, so they should have enough spare time to search for new assistants if necessary.