Until the Phoenix Suns trade Kevin Durant, he will continue to be the top storyline of the 2025 NBA offseason. As one of Durant's preferred landing spots, the San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of the drama. Every little move either team makes until then will be taken cryptically, as Jeremy Sochan recently learned.

With the Durant trade discussions heating up, Sochan raised eyebrows with an alluring social media post. He posted a video on Instagram that seemed like nothing but the forward enjoying his offseason in a car with two friends. However, the location he tagged caught everyone's attention — Phoenix, Arizona.

While Sochan was born in Oklahoma, he spent his youth living in multiple cities before playing his lone college basketball season at Baylor. However, he never lived anywhere near Phoenix, causing fans to draw their own conclusions. Despite the very likely possibility that Sochan is simply in Arizona for a vacation, the timing of the situation added to the Durant trade drama.

Some assumed that Sochan is in Phoenix to talk to Durant, while others concluded he is in the area to meet with the Suns. Sochan, a third-year player on an expiring deal, is the type of asset typically thrown in as an add-on in blockbuster deals.

Spurs linked to Suns' Kevin Durant trade saga

While the NBA world focuses on the neck-and-neck NBA Finals battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, the Kevin Durant trade situation continues to be just as much of a headline. Reports suggest the Suns will trade the 36-year-old star “soon,” potentially before the Finals conclude.

Durant, who was traded to the Suns in 2023, expedited the process by giving Phoenix his list of preferred destinations. The Spurs were on the three-team list, along with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. However, the Suns have no obligation to honor that list and are not exclusively seeking those three teams.

After trading for De'Aaron Fox at the 2025 deadline, the Spurs already have their ideal core moving forward with star center Victor Wembanyama and Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle. Adding Durant would make them immediate title contenders. In addition to a player like Sochan, San Antonio would need to fork over one of Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson with considerable draft capital.