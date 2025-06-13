Though the latest reports indicate that the most serious suitors for Kevin Durant don't include the San Antonio Spurs, nothing is yet set in stone. KD will be 37 years old by the time next NBA season starts. He's looking for one last long-term contract, and if he's traded soon, he'd be eligible for a two-year contract extension in early July that would be worth as much as $122 million. He's set to make more than $54 and a half million next season. That's the situation in front of the Silver and Black, who are also reportedly interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Though they've positioned themselves well in every facet of roster building – including within the salary cap – those numbers and what it would take to get an aging star may not seem ideal.

Specifics matter, though.

As the Spurs look at all options, including any that would land the Greek Freak, acquiring Kevin Durant is the way to go. Within limits.

Kevin Durant can still score at a high level

In 62 games this past season, Durant averaged more than 26 and a half points per game.

For context, in a year that continued his all-world trajectory, Victor Wembanyama scored 24.3 per contest. De'Aaron Fox's career high season scoring average is 26.6. And while Wemby's impact goes well beyond scoring, it's clear that KD would still provide the Spurs with an incredible scoring punch.

Article Continues Below

For their shortcomings – and this Spurs roster has several – at the end of the day, there is none greater than their lack of scoring threats. Wemby is not yet the offensive dynamo he will become. Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is only 20. For his offensive prowess, Fox is finding his way in San Antonio. Acquired in February via midseason trade, the 2023 All-Star has played in only 17 games for the Silver and Black.

The reality of adding Durant

Unlike a potential deal for Antetokounmpo, the Spurs shouldn't have to part with Castle to get Durant. The Phoenix Suns can certainly make that request – and probably did – but it would be hard to blame San Antonio for not going along, given where KD and Castle are in their careers. The Spurs may not have to give up the second-round pick in this summer's draft either. Perhaps a non-starter for Phoenix, consider the same difference as Castle, given that Dylan Harper projects as a star. So, herein lies the question: could the Silver and Black possibly add Durant to Wembanyama, Fox, Castle, and the presumed number two pick, Dylan Harper?

Over the last couple of years, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have been considered a part of the Spurs future plans. As of now, they still are. But their value has been, at best, blurred by the addition of Fox, the ascension of Castle and the possibility of Harper.

Durant makes the Spurs better immediately. By adding him and keeping Harper and drafting Castle, it also makes them better in the long term. It's certainly worth the move if they can pull it off.

Either way, it's a much easier call than what it would take to get Antetokounmpo.