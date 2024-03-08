The San Antonio Spurs have quite the bright future ahead of them; the Spurs franchise was the one blessed by the lottery gods with the privilege of drafting Victor Wembanyama, the most unique prospect the NBA has ever seen. And Wembanyama, despite all the sky-high expectations surrounding him, seem to be way ahead of schedule in his development, as he has taken his game, particularly on the defensive end, to an entirely different level in recent weeks.
However, as much of a rousing success Wembanyama's rookie campaign has been to this point, the Spurs have remained one of the worst teams in the association. At present, they have 13-50 record, making them the worst team in the Western Conference. Thus, the next few offseasons will be crucial as the Spurs look to build their next dynasty around the 20-year old Frenchman.
One name that has been bandied out as a potential trade target for the Spurs is Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who is currently out with a hand injury. The fit between Young and Victor Wembanyama is as tantalizing as it gets, and retired superstar Carmelo Anthony echoed the notion that acquiring Young could be a game-changer for the Spurs given the Hawks star's personality.
“Trae? Yea! Hell yea. I think you need another alpha. Trae Young brings a certain type of energy. So I think that's something San Antonio should look at,” Anthony remarked on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original.
Trae Young indeed, does have a killer instinct, as seen in the way he relished being the villain during the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Spurs need someone who can take over late in games while being an unselfish playmaker who can bring out the best in Victor Wembanyama, and the Hawks star certainly fits the bill.
Carmelo Anthony, however, knows that the Spurs are not in a rush; Wembanyama might be good now, but not becoming a contending team immediately, like the Oklahoma City Thunder, can be what's best for a franchise in the long run.
“They got a plan for the kid. Let it play out. Pop [Gregg Popovich] knew they was gonna be trash…So San Antonio is not in no rush. They are one of those organizations that build and develop. They got a plan for him, let it play out. Be patient,” Anthony added.