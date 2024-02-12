Will the Hawks trade Trae Young during the 2024 offseason?

Trae Young has been a hot trade topic at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season. The Atlanta Hawks continue to look for a spark amid their subpar season. Thus, they could trade their star guard in the offseason with the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers being major players.

Spurs lead the way as suitors for a potential Trae Young trade

The Hawks have a record of 24-29 and sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. The guard-pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young has not worked out the way the franchise hoped it would. Still, Atlanta kept both stars past the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

In January 2024, former NBA center DeMarcus Cousins advised Young against staying with the Hawks amid their woes.

“If I'm Trae Young, I get ahead of the curve. The situation I'm afraid of is he'll remain there for too long and all of a sudden he becomes the villain. He's the scapegoat. I know from experience, and I know how these organizations work,” Cousins said.

Young could have plenty of opportunities for a fresh start. The Spurs top the list as perceived threats to land him during the 2024 offseason, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. San Antonio could look for a star point guard to pair with rising superstar Victor Wembanyama.

In addition, the Lakers' continual search for a spark could be answered with Young. LA has been heavily linked to Dejounte Murray. However, it appears the organization is open-minded when it comes to finding a new guard to play with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

All in all, it will interesting to see how things play out for the Hawks as the latter half of the 2023-24 season progresses.

As for the Spurs, they look to find momentum to develop the best they can amid their Western Conference struggles.