The San Antonio Spurs engaged the Lauri Markkanen-less Utah Jazz in an intense interconference matchup on Thursday night. The Spurs won 108-88 off the stout leadership of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul. Paul put up a stat line showing he remains a dominant force despite his relatively older age.

Paul ended the matchup with 19 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. His performance is a reminder that he is still living up to his fitting nickname of “Point God.”

Through his first five games, Chris Paul is averaging 11.0 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.2 steals on a 45.8 percent three-point shooting clip. His playmaking presence is serving Victor Wembanyama well. The second-year star center finished Thursday night's matchup with his own impressive stat line of 25 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Nevertheless, some, namely Kendrick Perkins, do not believe Wembanyama is living up to the hype in his second campaign.

“The greatest prospect, draft prospect since LeBron James. The guy that was supposed to go to San Antonio and save the organization,” Perkins on Halloween, via NBA Today. “You might need to borrow my costume right now because he is not on the verge of this season showing that. He’s struggling because you know why at 7’5, you got Chris Paul you’ve got to get in the paint.”

The Spurs possessed a 1-3 record at the time of Perkins' claim, so, understandably, he believed Wembanyama's presence was not significantly helping the team. But sometimes, it takes longer for greatness to materialize.

Wembanyama and the Spurs took a step in the right direction on Thursday night with their win over the Jazz, improving their record to 2-3. If Chris Paul and the star center continue to develop chemistry, San Antonio might be able to exceed expectations in 2024-25 and make a deep run.

Within time, the Spurs will be back competing with the best teams in the Western Conference.