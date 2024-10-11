Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals brought plenty of fireworks for fans to enjoy. In the end, following a topsy-turvy end to the ballgame, it was the Minnesota Lynx that came out on top in overtime, 95-93, against the New York Liberty team that has been the WNBA's cream of the crop all season long.

This hotly-contested game between two of the best teams in the WNBA all season long has captured the attention of plenty of fans, with San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul among those who were keeping tabs on the proceedings. Paul was very impressed with the high level of game play from both the Lynx and Liberty, which is simply fitting for a Finals matchup.

“Lynx vs Liberty game is so damn good!! Great Basketball being played!!!!! Big shot making!! #WNBAFinals,” Paul wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A bit of insanity ensued to end Game 1 for both teams. Down three with only five seconds to go in the ballgame, Lynx guard Courtney Williams made a three and then sank the ensuing free throw from the foul to give Minnesota an 84-83 lead. However, with plenty of time left on the clock, Liberty star Breanna Stewart drove hard to the hoop and drew a foul on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier with a chance to win the game with 0.1 remaining on the clock.

Stewart then proceeded to split a pair of free throws, sending the game to overtime as a result. That was when the Lynx and Liberty, like two heavyweights in the middle of the ring, traded blows. But the Lynx managed to land the decisive blow, with Collier nailing a tough fall-away jumpshot from near the free-throw line to give Minnesota the 95-93 lead that was enough for the victory.

It wasn't as if Collier's dagger was the nail in the Liberty's coffin. The Liberty had a golden chance to tie the game, but Stewart hit all glass on a layup attempt — an unfortunate misfire from one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

If the rest of the Lynx and Liberty's WNBA Finals clash will be anything as exciting as Game 1, then fans better buckle up for the incredible basketball that is in store.

Lynx outgun Liberty in WNBA Finals instant classic

There's nothing better in basketball when there is a sense of desperation that both teams cannot shake, leading to some spirited performances on the court. Fans can sense when players put everything on the line in the name of victory, and in Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, that was certainly the case for both the Lynx and Liberty.

The Lynx simply refused to quit. They were down by 15 with a little over five minutes to go in the ballgame, but then they put their foot down defensively which then opened up the opportunity for their offense to come alive. Even in the possession where Courtney Williams made an and-one triple to snatch the lead away from the Liberty, the Lynx showed some incredible fighting spirit, as they fought for an offensive board to keep the play alive following an initial miss from Williams.

Meanwhile, the Liberty must be lauded for their efforts to avoid a choke job as well, as disappointing as relinquishing a 15-point lead may be. Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu made some huge plays, although they weren't enough as they go down 1-0 in the series.