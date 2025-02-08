San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox nearly went 2-0 with his new team. He hit a clutch three-pointer to give San Antonio a win against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for the Spurs, the shot didn't count since the ball wasn't out of his hands in time.

“That 1.4 [seconds] went by quick,” Fox said. “Usually, with that much time, I'm like, ‘Okay, I can get a dribble' and that's kind of why I did it. But it went out first. We put ourselves in a hole. Those are the kinds of things that can happen.”

De'Aaron Fox on how he's meshing with his new team

Despite losing to the Hornets, Fox believes that he's meshing well with his new team.

“I think it's going well. Whenever you have a group of guys that want to see each other succeed, no matter who's taking the shot, it makes those types of things happen pretty fast and organically. The biggest thing for me is trying to learn people's spots, plays, it's a lot coming at you quickly,” the Spurs star said.

The Spurs are an even .500 in their first two games with their new franchise point guard. The Spurs defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Fox's debut with San Antonio. Albeit just two games, Fox's teammates are already confident in his ability in the clutch and as a leader of the team. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson believes in him too.

“He makes tough shots, big shots. Doesn't shy away from the moment. Definitely something we expect from him.”

His reputation precedes itself as a clutch-time performer.

De'Aaron Fox explains his confidence in himself in clutch time

Even with the late attempt, Fox still has the utmost confidence in himself in those moments. He explained his mentality in clutch time.

“You can't be afraid to fail. I've missed game-winners, I've made game-winners, and myself and my teammates will live with those results. I trust the work that I put in.”

De'Aaron Fox did win the Clutch Player of the Year award back in 2022-23, so he's proven that he does possess the clutch gene in those moments. No matter where he plays, he's liable to ruin a team's night whenever the game is on the line. Before Miles Bridges hit his game-winner, Fox nailed a clutch shot to give his team the lead. Nearly resulting in back-to-back clutch buckets.

This is a good sign for the Spurs. Pairing their franchise centerpiece in Victor Wembanyama with a guy like De'Aaron Fox was already viewed as a great trade when the move was made. It didn't result in a win this time, but the Spurs will be a team to watch moving forward.