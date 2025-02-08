The San Antonio Spurs are still wading into the De'Aaron Fox era, as the former Sacramento Kings tar played his second game in the silver and black on Friday night. The Spurs acquired Fox, one of the NBA's top point guards, in a blockbuster trade with the Kings and the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline.

Fox had a huge night in his debut, but he nearly one-upped himself against the Charlotte Hornets in his second game with the Spurs. After Miles Bridges put the Hornets on top with a huge 3-pointer, Fox knocked down a clutch shot of his own to win the game, but he got it off just a split second late and the Hornets walked away with a 117-116 win.

Expand Tweet

After the crazy end to the game, fans around the NBA were going crazy on social media.

“That looked good live literally a split second smh,” one fan wrote on X.

“Hate this because I just know the hornets are gonna get blown out by 30 next game, but they shoot the laces off the damn ball against us,” another fan added.

Fox was just milliseconds from being a Spurs hero in just his second game there, but he is still off to a red-hot start with his new team. In his first game. Fox became the first player in Spurs history with 20 points and 10 assists in his debut with the team as he finished with 24 and 13 in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. Against the Hornets on Friday, Fox scored 22 points and added six dimes in the loss.

While it's easy to wash this result away as a bad loss while Fox is still getting acclimated to the team, the Spurs can't keep having these letdowns if they want to sneak into the playoffs this season. They have now lost seven of their last 10 games and are down to 22-27 on the season, which is two games out of the play-in and 5.5 games behind the No. 6 spot. If they don't get hot soon, they could be watching the postseason from home.