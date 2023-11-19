Spurs coach Gregg Popovich got 100 percent real on the team's biggest problem after their 19-point collapse against the Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs fell 120-108 to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

That loss was the Spurs' eighth consecutive defeat, leaving them at 3-10 on the young season.

After the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich broke down what went wrong, according to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio News-Express:

“We just have trouble sustaining. We get those periods where the physicality builds, and we go dry offensively. And if you don't score and you're in transition defense all the time it makes it difficult, and the leads dissipate.”

The Spurs are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and a hallmark of young groups tends to be the inability to consistently hold leads. That happened again to San Antonio on Saturday night.

The Spurs led 94-87 entering the fourth quarter after Memphis trailed by as much as 17 after the first half. But Memphis opened the fourth quarter on a 24-5 run, including a layup by Desmond Bane off a missed free throw from Bismack Biyambo on a potential three-point play for a 102-99 lead. Jackson had 10 points in the run.

Memphis outscored San Antonio 33-14 in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this week, Popovich was more encouraged by what he saw from his team is a loss to the Miami Heat:

“The effort is there. I can see the wheels turning. Nobody likes to lose.”

A bright spot for the Spurs; rookie Victor Wembanyama had eight blocks against Memphis to tie Tim Duncan and David Robinson for the most in a single game in Spurs history.

Up next for the Spurs – they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.