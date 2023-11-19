Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had himself a block party on Saturday night, and he tied Tim Duncan and David Robinson in the process

The San Antonio Spurs fell 120-108 to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. But the big story wasn't the Spurs' eighth loss in a row, it was Victor Wembanyama's block party.

Despite the loss, Wembanyama put on a show for the Spurs crowd. Wemby had 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and an absurd eight blocks on the night.

With that performance, the Spurs rookie joins Tim Duncan and David Robinson's as the only Spurs rookies to have eight or more blocks in a single game. It is also the most blocks in a game by a San Antonio player since Duncan in January 2013.

Wemby was the ultimate PAINT PROTECTOR against the Grizzlies with 8⃣ BLK ⛔️ Victor Wembanyama joins Tim Duncan and David Robinson as the only Rookies in Spurs franchise history to record 8+ blocks in a game! pic.twitter.com/1B58djqqhA — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2023

Perhaps Wemby was just making up for last night. in the Spurs' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Wembanyama didn't record a block for the first time this season.

The Spurs have not won since Nov. 2, when they held on to beat the Phoenix Suns after nearly blowing a 27-point lead.

The Spurs led 94-87 entering the fourth quarter after Memphis trailed by as much as 17 after the first half. But Memphis opened the fourth quarter on a 24-5 run, including a layup by Desmond Bane off a missed free throw from Bismack Biyambo on a potential three-point play for a 102-99 lead. Jackson had 10 points in the run.

After missing much of the second quarter due to foul trouble, Jaren Jackson attacked the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama upon his return in the second half, going only 3 for 12 from the field but an impressive 11 for 12 on free throws.

The Spurs now sit at 3-10 on the season. Up next for San Antonio – they host the ‘trying to figure it out' Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.