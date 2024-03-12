The only thing rougher than the San Antonio Spurs third quarter performance against the Golden State Warriors on Monday may have been an aspect of the post-game press conference.
At one point after the 112-102 loss, Spurs Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich asked the room, “Anybody have any questions that might make some sense?”
“I'd be happy to answer them,” he said after a pause following this team's second game against Golden State in three days.
Spurs third quarter prompts Popovich's reaction
A two point Spurs lead at the intermission on Monday evaporated quickly. By the time the fourth quarter started, the Silver and Black found themselves down 12.
“Were you guys all out there? Did you see we get outscored 30 to 6 in a seven minute period? That's what went wrong,” Popovich said when asked about how the dynamic changed from a first half in which they took an 11-point lead.
“They scored more than we did,” the longest tenured coach in the NBA responded on what went wrong in that third quarter.
The curt answers continued when he addressed what disappointed him the most about the game.
“That we lost.”
After both missed the team's 126-113 victory against the Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and second leading scorer Devin Vassell returned in San Antonio. Wemby had missed the previous two games.
“Game just ended. I have no idea. Yeah, we'll probably talk to him after,” Popovich answered when asked if the top overall pick in this past draft will play Tuesday vs. the Houston Rockets. “We'll probably talk to Devin the same way.”
The Spurs are now 14-51 and on pace for their worst record in franchise history.