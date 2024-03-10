When the San Antonio Spurs face the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Gregg Popovich expects Victor Wembanyama to be back in the lineup.
“That's what we're thinking right now,” the Hall of Fame coach said following Saturday's 126-113 Spurs victory without Wemby and second-leading scorer Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama's pending injury return
The Spurs' rookie phenom missed the team's last two games after sustaining a right ankle injury in Tuesday's loss at the Houston Rockets.
“Unless something's going on back there [San Antonio] that I don't know about,” Popovich says of Victor Wembanyama's chances to play in the second of back to back contests against the Warriors.
The generational prospect traveled the short distance back to San Antonio from Houston as the team flew to Sacramento for what resulted in a close 131-129 loss to the Kings.
“It's not an injury, injury. It's not like, I think that Cedi's [Osman] is worse, probably. We'll just see how things go,” Popovich said, referring to Cedi Osman, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Thursday's loss in California's state capital.
Saturday's game in San Francisco was the eighth Victor Wembanyama missed this season and the first time he missed back-to-back contests.
“He's had a good opportunity to see the whole league now as far as players and the Rodeo Road Trip, All-Star break. Hitting the wall here and there. He's come through it magnificently.”
The frontrunner for the NBA's Rookie of the Year, the top pick in this past summer's draft is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and a league leading 3.4 blocks per game.