A San Antonio Spurs franchise that's lived in the NBA Playoffs for the better part of its existence is looking to get back. Newly acquired veteran Harrison Barnes outlined what it'll take for one of the youngest teams in the league to reach the second season.

“It starts with the habits,” Barnes answered when asked by ClutchPoints how he manages expectations considering the Spurs' reality.

“When it comes to game time, it's just executing the little things, not letting two minutes, four minutes go here or there, helping young guys understand that any game can create momentum, positive or negative, in a season,” the 13th year forward continued.

Harrison Barnes candid on playoff talk

ClutchPoints asked the five-time playoff participant, who was a member of the 2015 champion Golden State Warriors, about postseason possibilities for an organization that hasn't been there since 2019.

Barnes actually experienced something similar recently.

“For a long time in Sacramento, we were trying to end the playoff drought there, but it just starts with building good habits – in training camp, in practices,” Barnes, who joined the Kings the same season as the last time the Spurs qualified for the playoffs, responded.

“One game that you should've lost that you won may lead to a four-game win streak, which may change the season,” Barnes added.

“Last season, talking to guys, some of the losing streaks were extremely difficult and it kind of took the air out of the season. I think it's just staying locked in and sustaining the focus to do the little things.”

San Antonio suffered a team-record 18-game losing streak that started in the fall of 2023.

Barnes sees advantages to Spurs youth

Outside of Barnes and fellow off-season addition Chris Paul, Zach Collins ranks as the oldest Spur. He's 26 years old. It speaks to the youth of a rotation led by 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama.

“The beauty of it is the energy level. Being youthful and having energy, that's going to keep you in a lot of games but I think the message that's going to be preached a lot this season is going to be sustaining. Can we sustain our focus? Can we sustain the level of detail necessary, not only in the second quarter but also in the third and fourth. I think that's going to be a big thing for us,” Barnes pontificated.

In winning seven of their final eleven games last season, a Spurs team that was shorthanded by then avoided the worst record in franchise history.

“You have guys who've played in late game experience toward the end of the season when it comes to seeding and things like that and some guys haven't,” Barnes said.

Last year marked the second straight 22-win season and the fifth straight in which the Spurs finished with a losing record.

“How do you do that all on the fly and set up the expectation to win and want to make it to the postseason?”

It's a question the young Spurs hope Barnes already has an answer for.