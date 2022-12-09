By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson balled out Thursday night in his team’s 118-109 home win over the Houston Rockets. It wasn’t just any other big game from Johnson, though. His performance was one for the books, as it allowed his name to get mentioned in the same sentence as an all-time great in Tim Duncan.

As noted by StatMuse, Johnson, who racked up 32 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 35 minutes of action on the floor against the Rockets, is the first Spurs player since Tim Duncan and just second ever in franchise history to collect a total of five 30-5 stat lines before reaching the age of 24.

Spurs with 5 or more 30/5 games before turning 24: Tim Duncan

Keldon Johnson That’s it. pic.twitter.com/v2Qc4g6Oo5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 9, 2022

Fortunately for Johnson, his efforts did not go to waste, as unlike in the Spurs’ recent games, they actually won against the Rockets. Before taking on Houston, the Spurs were in a dark tunnel that saw them lose 11 games in a row.

Johnson also got plenty of help from his teammates, especially from Tre Jones, who generated 26 points and five assists, while three Spurs bench players scored at least 10 points each.

The Spurs are going nowhere this season, with their eyes seemingly dead set on landing a high draft pick in 2023. There will be a lot more losing for San Antonio this season, but from time to time, Spurs fans will get treated to fantastic performances from some of the team’s young guys like Johnson.

So far this season, Johnson is averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

The Spurs will play the Miami Heat on the road on Saturday.