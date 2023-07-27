The San Antonio Spurs, despite drafting Victor Wembanyama first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, know that one man does not a contender make. Thus, it's of utmost importance for the Spurs to continue developing their most promising youngsters, one of whom showed out during their NBA Summer League stint in Vegas.

And that is exactly what the Spurs are doing. On Wednesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN announced that the Spurs brought back 20-year old big man Dominick Barlow on a two-way contract. That is about the extent of what the Spurs could offer since they already have 18 players under contract on the main roster following their latest addition of Cameron Payne.

Barlow showcased impressive versatility during his stint in Vegas. Not only is he a typical big man in that he's a strong finisher, he has also flashed his off the dribble game, utilizing his impressive speed to get by plodding defenders.

In four Summer League games, Dominick Barlow averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on an outstanding 62.5 percent shooting from the field. This just shows that Barlow rarely forced anything leading to such efficient numbers and that there's a ton of room for improvement that the vaunted Spurs development staff could bring out of the 20-year old big man.

There may be a golden opportunity for Barlow to cement himself in the Spurs' center rotation sooner than later, although he'll have to leapfrog the likes of Zach Collins, Khem Birch, Charles Bassey, and Sandro Mamukelashvili to do so. But given the flashes of impressive play he's shown, the future is certainly bright for him.