The San Antonio Spurs may have begun their 2023 NBA Summer League run without the services of the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, but it did not matter, as they made light work of the Charlotte Hornets anyway, taking a 98-77 win to kick off the California Classic. Even arguably the Spurs' most talented player on the current Summer League roster, Malaki Branham, didn't suit up, making the win even more impressive. So how were they able to pull this off — against Brandon Miller, the second overall pick, no less?

The answer lies in the performances of two Spurs secret weapons who made quite the impression against the Hornets. Fans would argue that Julian Champagnie isn't much of a secret these days, as he ended the 2022-23 season on a tear which earned him a four-year, $12 million deal in free agency. And he certainly showed that he's well worth that investment.

In 25 minutes of play, Champagnie dropped 30 points on 9-20 shooting; while that shooting display wasn't the most efficient, he was still able to show his impressive ability to fill up the scoresheet, both off the catch from beyond the arc and off the dribble, attacking the hoop with reckless abandon.

While that was an impressive display from Julian Champagnie, he may not have been the Spurs' most impressive player on the night. That distinction would go to Dominick Barlow. Barlow, the 20-year old big man who played 28 games for the team last season, looked like a man among boys. He towered over the Hornets' frontline, cleaning up on the interior. And he even showed flashes of an off-the-dribble game, finishing with ease using either hand.

Barlow ended the night with 24 points on 10-13 shooting, and if he continues this kind of play, he might earn a spot in the rotation behind Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins.

Of course, it's the first game of the 2023 NBA Summer League, so it's not too wise to overreact. But for an organization known for developing young prospects to the best of their abilities, this kind of performance from both Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow certainly bode well for the Spurs' chances of making noise next season.